Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 10:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cognizant confirms on-time salary hikes, merit increases in August

Cognizant confirms on-time salary hikes, merit increases in August

The company remains steadfast in its commitment to recognising the hard work and dedication of its associates through merit increases and bonuses, it added

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

The New Jersey-headquartered firm, in a statement, said it will also be paying bonuses to eligible associates in mid-March. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Refuting reports about the delayed salary hikes, IT firm Cognizant on Tuesday said there will be no delay in its cycle and merit increases for eligible employees will be rolled out in August.

The New Jersey-headquartered firm, in a statement, said it will also be paying bonuses to eligible associates in mid-March.

"Merit increases for eligible associates will be awarded in August, exactly one year after the prior cycle. In fact, with the August 2025 cycle, the majority of our associates will receive five merit increases within the past four years. There has been no delay in the merit cycle, and any claims to the contrary are incorrect," the company said.

 

The company remains steadfast in its commitment to recognising the hard work and dedication of its associates through merit increases and bonuses, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jose Munoz, president and chief executive officer of Hyundai Motor Company

India vital to Hyundai's 2 mn EV goal by 2030, says CEO Jose Munoz

Manufacturing sector

Danfoss Power Solutions begins work on ₹1,000 cr manufacturing unit in Pune

PremiumShivendra Nigam, chief financial officer, Cantabil Retail India

Cantabil Retail eyes Rs 55 cr capex by FY26, to expand production capacity

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar to buy GD Foods to expand its value-added products portfolio

PremiumCognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Pressure on operating margins may have forced Cognizant to defer pay hikes

Topics : Cognizant Salary hike salary increase

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayJan Vishwas Bill 2.0Latest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025IND vs AUS ScorecardIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon