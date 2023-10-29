close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

'Mera Yuva Bharat' to be launched on Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' website is also going to be launched and the youth should register on MYBharat.Gov.in

Narendra Modi

He also noted that October 31 marks former prime minister Indira Gandhi's death anniversary and paid tributes to her | Photo: X @ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that a nationwide 'Mera Yuva Bharat' platform will be launched on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 to give the youth an opportunity to play an active role in various nation building events.
In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' website is also going to be launched and the youth should register on MYBharat.Gov.in.
"MYBharat will provide an opportunity to the youth of India to play an active role in various nation building events. This is a unique effort of integrating the youth power of India in building a developed India," the prime minister said.
He also noted that October 31 marks former prime minister Indira Gandhi's death anniversary and paid tributes to her.
In his remarks, Modi reiterated his strong pitch for being 'vocal for local'

"Like every time, this time too, during festivals, our priority should be 'Vocal for Local'," he said.
"I want to reiterate my request that wherever you go on tourism or pilgrimage buy products made by local artisans," he said.
Modi also said that on Gandhi Jayanti, Khadi witnessed record sales.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Mann Ki Baat can rightly be termed as Jan Jan Ki Baat: NID Chief Patron

PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' helped India to fight against COVID-19: MP Guv

Sonelal Patel birth anniversary: Shah, Yadav to attend separate events

100th Mann Ki Baat address today to go global, live broadcast at UN offices

Opposition brought no-confidence motion to test its own unity: PM Modi

One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor' category with the AQI at 309

We share concerns regarding terrorism: PM Modi speaks with Egyptian prez

LIVE: PM Modi addresses 106th episode of radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

India's partnerships with nations continue to grow under PM Modi: Puri

Topics : Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Sardar Patel

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon