Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Messi event chaos in Kolkata: Chief organiser sent to 14-day police custody

Messi event chaos in Kolkata: Chief organiser sent to 14-day police custody

Datta was arrested by the Bidhannagar Police on Saturday for mismanagement of the event from the Kolkata airport

arrest

The counsel, appearing for Datta, told the court that his client was being "victimised and framed". Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A court here on Sunday sent Satadru Datta, the chief organiser of the Lionel Messi football event at Salt Lake stadium where chaos erupted a day ago, to 14-day police custody, an officer said.

Datta was arrested by the Bidhannagar Police on Saturday for mismanagement of the event from the Kolkata airport, where he had gone to see off Messi and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad.

The counsel, appearing for Datta, told the court that his client was being "victimised and framed", the officer said.

"We expect that the police investigation in the next 14 days will bring clarity," Datta's lawyer said.

 

BJP supporters held a protest outside the court when Datta was taken there.

Also Read

Lionel Messi in India

Messi event chaos: Inquiry panel inspects Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata

Lionel Messi in India

Messi Kolkata event poorly managed, administration responsible: BJP MP

Ananda Bose

Bengal Guv denied' entry into stadium, hours after Messi event fiasco

Lionel Messi's India Tour

Lionel Messi's India Tour 2025: Check full itinerary for his four-day visit

Lionel Messi in India

Fans rage as Messi's event in Kolkata stadium ends in 5 minutes | Watch

What was supposed to be a marquee football spectacle turned into widespread violence and disorder at the stadium after Messi's brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance, his first at the venue since 2011, left large sections of the crowd frustrated.

They failed to catch a glimpse of their superstar despite having travelled from far and wide and paying hefty sums for tickets.

The police said they were also investigating how organisers allowed the sale of bottled waters and beverages inside the stadium premises, which are banned items during such events.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pankaj Chaudhary

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary named new UP BJP chief

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Wangchuk's HIAL doing exemplary work, must be given recognition: Parl Panel

tax

India 'strong champion' for global tax transparency, says OECD official

paddy, Farmer

Jharkhand paddy procurement starts on Monday, targets 6 mn quintals

Goa

Goa cracks down on illegal nightclubs ahead of Christmas, New Year season

Topics : West Bengal Kolkata lionel messi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon