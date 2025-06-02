Monday, June 02, 2025 | 08:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Manipur's Churachandpur district

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Manipur's Churachandpur district

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 15 kilometres beneath the surface

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Churachandpur district in Manipur. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Churachandpur district in Manipur during the early hours of Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 02/06/2025 02:55:39 IST, Lat: 24.08 N, Long: 93.61 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur."

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 15 kilometres beneath the surface. 

On May 28, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale had struck Churachandpur region of Manipur, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

 

As per NCS, the earthquake's tremors occurred at 10:23 am at a depth of 36 km and were recorded at a latitude of 24.55 North and a longitude of 93.70 East.

"EQ of M: 3.9, On: 28/05/2025 10:23:55 IST, Lat: 24.55 N, Long: 93.70 E, Depth: 36 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," the NCS stated on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

