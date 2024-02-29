Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Min Shobha Karandlaje seeks NIA probe into alleged pro-Pak slogan case

"Also, the local law enforcement agencies may face undue pressure or influence", she said urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate an NIA probe

Shobha Karandlaje

Supporters of Syed Naseer Hussain allegedly shouted "Pakistan zindabad" slogans after his election victory at Vidhana Soudha, which houses the legislature and state secretariat, on Tuesday | Photo: X @ShobhaBJP

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has sought a centrally monitored investigation by the NIA into the alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans by supporters of a Rajya Sabha election winner from the Congress in the corridors of 'Vidhana Soudha' here.
Terming the incident as a "security breach of seditious nature", the senior BJP leader said it is imperative to uncover the identities of the perpetrators and any potential instigators behind this reprehensible act.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Also, the local law enforcement agencies may face undue pressure or influence", she said urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate an NIA probe.
Supporters of Syed Naseer Hussain allegedly shouted "Pakistan zindabad" slogans after his election victory at Vidhana Soudha, which houses the legislature and state secretariat, on Tuesday.
In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she said there was an infiltration of certain individuals, purportedly supporters of Hussain, who brazenly raised pro-Pakistan slogans.
"This reprehensible act, captured on video and disseminated widely by the media, tarnishes the sanctity of Vidhana Soudha -- a bastion where our Constitution should be venerated and safeguarded," the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said.
Stating that the circumstances surrounding this "egregious breach" remain shrouded in ambiguity, the Minister wondered how these individuals managed to infiltrate into Vidhana Soudha in substantial numbers without undergoing requisite security screening by the police and said it raises questions about the efficacy of the state police intelligence apparatus.
"Such lapses are indicative of systemic failures and potential collusion with nefarious elements jeopardising the safety and security of our governmental institutions," Karandlaje said.
The Lok Sabha member from Karnataka said it has come to her attention that individuals associated with the banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) have purportedly infiltrated various opposition political parties, 'notably the Congress party'.
"There is growing apprehension that these elements may have been involved in the incident that unfolded within Vidhana Soudha. The infiltration of PFI members into opposition political parties raises serious questions about their motives and allegiances," the Minister said.
Karandlaje underscored the need to thoroughly investigate any potential links between these individuals and the security breach at Vidhana Soudha.

Also Read

LG unveils Gram Pro laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors: Details here

Vision Pro global debut before Apple's annual developers conference: Report

Vivo X100 Pro review: Sets new benchmark for imaging-focused smartphones

Apple Vision Pro to debut with over 150 3D movies from Disney and others

Realme 12 Pro series featuring 3D curved display, telephoto camera launched

Registered athletes to be issued digital certificates: Anurag Thakur

India's leopard population holds steady amid threats of habitat loss

HC refuses urgent hearing on plea challenging Suvendu's Sandeshkhali visit

2020 Delhi riots case: Karkardooma Court acquits 7 men accused of vandalism

TADA Court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda, main accused in 1993 Mumbai blasts

"This incident not only undermines the sanctity of Vidhana Soudha but also poses a significant security risk to our secretariat, which houses vital departments of the Karnataka Government," the Minister pointed out.
The prospect of these miscreants gaining access to sensitive areas within Vidhana Soudha, including assembly and record rooms, underscores the urgent need for a thorough investigation, she said.
"Moreover, the chanting of pro-Pakistan slogans raises concerns about the underlying motives and allegiances of these infiltrators," Karandlaje noted.
The Karnataka government said on Wednesday the police had registered a case, and strict action would be taken if the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report proves that pro-Pakistan slogans were indeed chanted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Karnataka National Investigation Agency NIA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon