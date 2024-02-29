Min Shobha Karandlaje seeks NIA probe into alleged pro-Pak slogan case

Supporters of Syed Naseer Hussain allegedly shouted "Pakistan zindabad" slogans after his election victory at Vidhana Soudha, which houses the legislature and state secretariat, on Tuesday | Photo: X @ShobhaBJP

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has sought a centrally monitored investigation by the NIA into the alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans by supporters of a Rajya Sabha election winner from the Congress in the corridors of 'Vidhana Soudha' here.

Terming the incident as a "security breach of seditious nature", the senior BJP leader said it is imperative to uncover the identities of the perpetrators and any potential instigators behind this reprehensible act.

"Also, the local law enforcement agencies may face undue pressure or influence", she said urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate an NIA probe.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she said there was an infiltration of certain individuals, purportedly supporters of Hussain, who brazenly raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

"This reprehensible act, captured on video and disseminated widely by the media, tarnishes the sanctity of Vidhana Soudha -- a bastion where our Constitution should be venerated and safeguarded," the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said.

Stating that the circumstances surrounding this "egregious breach" remain shrouded in ambiguity, the Minister wondered how these individuals managed to infiltrate into Vidhana Soudha in substantial numbers without undergoing requisite security screening by the police and said it raises questions about the efficacy of the state police intelligence apparatus.

"Such lapses are indicative of systemic failures and potential collusion with nefarious elements jeopardising the safety and security of our governmental institutions," Karandlaje said.

The Lok Sabha member from Karnataka said it has come to her attention that individuals associated with the banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) have purportedly infiltrated various opposition political parties, 'notably the Congress party'.

"There is growing apprehension that these elements may have been involved in the incident that unfolded within Vidhana Soudha. The infiltration of PFI members into opposition political parties raises serious questions about their motives and allegiances," the Minister said.

Karandlaje underscored the need to thoroughly investigate any potential links between these individuals and the security breach at Vidhana Soudha.

"This incident not only undermines the sanctity of Vidhana Soudha but also poses a significant security risk to our secretariat, which houses vital departments of the Karnataka Government," the Minister pointed out.

The prospect of these miscreants gaining access to sensitive areas within Vidhana Soudha, including assembly and record rooms, underscores the urgent need for a thorough investigation, she said.

"Moreover, the chanting of pro-Pakistan slogans raises concerns about the underlying motives and allegiances of these infiltrators," Karandlaje noted.

The Karnataka government said on Wednesday the police had registered a case, and strict action would be taken if the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report proves that pro-Pakistan slogans were indeed chanted.