Ministry of Home Affairs to prepare SOPs for safety of journalists

The MHA, under the leadership of the prime minister and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will prepare the SOPs for the safety and security of journalists, they said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Listen to This Article

On the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to prepare Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the safety of journalists in the wake of three assailants, posing as mediapersons, killing gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, sources said.

The MHA, under the leadership of the prime minister and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will prepare the SOPs for the safety and security of journalists, they said.

The step is being taken after the three attackers killed gangster-turned-politician Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj Saturday night while they were speaking to reporters, they said.

The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by the three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

