Home / India News / Haryana govt gives relief to farmers, defers loan, power bill repayments

Haryana govt gives relief to farmers, defers loan, power bill repayments

CM Sainin informed that through the e-Kshatipurti portal, the government on Wednesday transferred the compensation amount of Rs 4.72 crore into the accounts of 2,386 people whose houses got damaged

CM Saini further said that affected farmers will also be provided with crop loans for the Rabi season. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

In a relief to flood-hit farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced the postponement of crop loan repayment and payment of agricultural electricity bills.

Addressing the media here, Saini said the recent heavy rains and floods caused extensive damage to crops, adding, "The Haryana government stands firmly by the flood-hit people."  He informed that through the e-Kshatipurti portal, the government on Wednesday transferred the compensation amount of Rs 4.72 crore into the accounts of 2,386 people whose houses got damaged, and livestock had perished.

He said the compensation amount included Rs 4.67 crore for damage to houses and Rs 4.21 lakh for cattle loss.

 

The CM said 5.37 lakh farmers in 6,397 villages have registered themselves with the e-Kshatipurti portal for crop damage.

He further informed that the state government would provide compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers after verification is complete.

"Before Diwali, the affected farmers will get compensation for crop damage," he said.

Announcing relief for the affected farmers, Saini said his government has decided to postpone the bill payment of electric connections of tubewells till December 2025.

Those who were supposed to pay their bills by July 2025 could pay the same by January 2026 without any surcharge, he further said.

It will provide relief to 7.10 lakh farmers, he said.

Saini further said his government has also decided to postpone the repayment of Kharif crop loans taken from cooperative societies.

It will be for those villagers where more than 33 per cent of the crop has been damaged because of heavy rains and floods, he said.

Saini further said that affected farmers will also be provided with crop loans for the Rabi season.

With this decision, around 3 lakh farmers will get relief, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana farmers Floods

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

