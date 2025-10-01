Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RSS rooted in faith in democracy, 'One India, Great India' belief: PM Modi

RSS rooted in faith in democracy, 'One India, Great India' belief: PM Modi

The commemorative ₹100 coin has a National Emblem on one side and on the other, there is an image of Bharat Mata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the chief guest in Delhi. On this occasion, PM Modi released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin, highlighting the organisation's contributions to the nation. 
 
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "The glorious 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is an extraordinary example of sacrifice, selfless service, nation-building, and discipline. I am feeling immensely proud to be a part of the RSS centenary celebration."
 
Commending the centenary celebrations of the RSS, he said, "A Hundred years ago, when the RSS was founded, the country had been bound in the chains of slavery for centuries. This centuries-long slavery had deeply hurt our self-respect and self-confidence. The world's oldest civilisation was facing an identity crisis. Our citizens were becoming victims of an inferiority complex."
 
 
Releasing the commemorative coin and the postal stamp, the Prime Minister said the ₹100 coin has a National Emblem on one side and on the other, there is an image of Bharat Mata, seated on a lion in 'varad mudra', with swayamsevaks bowing down before her. He further said that for the first time in the history of independent India, an image of Bharat Mata has been shown on the currency.
 
Elaborating on the importance of the special postal stamp launched today, he said the stamp marks the historic moment when the RSS Swayamsevaks participated in the 1963 Republic Day Parade. 

RSS has stood strong through every crisis, rooted in faith in democracy: PM Modi

 
"RSS believes in 'One India, Great India', yet post-Independence, attempts were made to prevent it from joining the national mainstream."

The centenary celebration of RSS will take place on October 2, which coincides with Vijayadashmi or Dussehra. Commenting on the upcoming celebrations, PM Modi said, "This Vijayadashami is very special for another reason. This day marks 100 years of the foundation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. This journey of a century is as amazing, unprecedented, and inspiring as it is."
 
RSS was founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.
 

Topics : Narendra Modi RSS Dussehra BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

