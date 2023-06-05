close

Mizoram forms panel to take care of issues of displaced people from Manipur

The Mizoram government has instituted a high-level committee headed by Home Minister Lalchamliana to deal with issues of internally displaced people (IDP) from strife-torn Manipur, an official said

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Manipur violence

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
The Mizoram government has instituted a high-level committee headed by Home Minister Lalchamliana to deal with issues of internally displaced people (IDP) from strife-torn Manipur, an official said on Monday.

A total of 9,501 IDPs from Manipur have taken shelter in different parts of Mizoram since the eruption of ethnic violence in the neighbouring state early last month, according to the Home Department.

The official said the committee was formed on Sunday as per the instruction of Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Education Minister Lalchhandam Ralte has been appointed as the vice chairman of the committee, while Home Department Commissioner and Secretary H Lalengmawia is the member secretary, he said.

The committee will also have Information and Public Relations Minister Lalruatkima, Supply Minister K Lalrinliana, Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte, officials of various departments and representatives of the Central Young Mizo Association (YMA), Mizoram Journalists' Association (MJA) and Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a church leaders' committee, as members, he said.

The committee held a meeting on Monday, during which Lalchamliana informed the attendees that Mizoram is currently providing shelter to over 50,000 people from neighbouring Manipur, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The meeting agreed to maintain proper profiling of IDPs from Manipur.

It also decided to conduct regular health examinations of the IDPs and also take measures to ensure that the displaced undergraduate students continue their studies in Mizoram.

The state administration has earlier formed an executive committee headed by the home secretary to take care of the IDPs.

The state government had last month instructed education officials to allow the displaced children to enrol in state-run schools.

At least three IDPs from Manipur, including a minor and an infant, have died in Mizoram so far due to illnesses.

Besides, two persons were killed in a road accident near Saitual town while fleeing from their hometown Churachandpur in Manipur.

According to the home department, altogether 9,501 people from strife-torn Manipur have taken shelter in 10 districts of Mizoram.

Kolasib district is currently hosting the highest number of displaced people at 3,481, followed by Aizawl (3,157) and Saitual (2,389).

The remaining 474 have taken shelter in Champhai, Khawzawl, Serchhip, Mamit, Lunglei, Hnahthial and Siaha districts, the department said.

