Karnataka Budget will be presented on July 7, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the Budget session of the new Assembly will mostly begin from July 3 and the budget will be presented on July 7.

A decision would be taken in this regard in the cabinet meeting, he said.

Addressing reporters at Davanagere helipady, the CM noted that the previous government had presented a budget of Rs 3.09 lakh crore. "We can only get clarity regarding the size of the budget only after the meeting on budgetary preparations," he said.

To a reporter's questions on the cow slaughter bill, the CM only maintained that the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 already existed and Aan amendment was brought to the same.

He also said that the Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs have been instructed to provide seeds and fertilizers to farmers on time. It is also instructed to take necessary precautions, he said.

Reacting to the increase in electricity tariff, the CM said that a decision was taken about the increase by KERC and the same was being implemented.

Also Read Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay Karnataka may keep additional expenditure on 5 poll promises fiscal neutral High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Hit by hackers, high-profile YouTube channels lose entire content Reliance Foundation to give jobs to train accident affected families Saudi Arabia raises July flagship crude price for Asia to 6-month high ED conducts search operations in multiple cities in Rs 122 cr GST fraud Cheetah project progressing well: Namibia's Cheetah Conservation Fund

He said officials have been directed to make arrangements to reopen the Indira canteens to provide subsidised food to the poor people.A He said that arrangements will be made to provide salary to the employees of the canteens if they have not received it, he said.

--IANS

mka/vd