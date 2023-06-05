close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka Budget will be presented on July 7, says CM Siddaramaiah

Reacting to the increase in electricity tariff, the CM said that a decision was taken about the increase by KERC and the same was being implemented

IANS Davanagere
Siddaramaiah

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the Budget session of the new Assembly will mostly begin from July 3 and the budget will be presented on July 7.

A decision would be taken in this regard in the cabinet meeting, he said.

Addressing reporters at Davanagere helipady, the CM noted that the previous government had presented a budget of Rs 3.09 lakh crore. "We can only get clarity regarding the size of the budget only after the meeting on budgetary preparations," he said.

To a reporter's questions on the cow slaughter bill, the CM only maintained that the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 already existed and Aan amendment was brought to the same.

He also said that the Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs have been instructed to provide seeds and fertilizers to farmers on time. It is also instructed to take necessary precautions, he said.

Reacting to the increase in electricity tariff, the CM said that a decision was taken about the increase by KERC and the same was being implemented.

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Karnataka may keep additional expenditure on 5 poll promises fiscal neutral

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Hit by hackers, high-profile YouTube channels lose entire content

Reliance Foundation to give jobs to train accident affected families

Saudi Arabia raises July flagship crude price for Asia to 6-month high

ED conducts search operations in multiple cities in Rs 122 cr GST fraud

Cheetah project progressing well: Namibia's Cheetah Conservation Fund

He said officials have been directed to make arrangements to reopen the Indira canteens to provide subsidised food to the poor people.A He said that arrangements will be made to provide salary to the employees of the canteens if they have not received it, he said.

--IANS

mka/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Siddaramaiah Karnataka Budget Budget session

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon