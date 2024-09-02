Mizoram govt asks people to take precautions in view of heavy rains

The Mizoram government on Monday asked people to take necessary precautions in view of the heavy rain that has been battering the state. In a public notice issued on Monday, the state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department requested every household to check their surroundings to ensure there is proper drainage of rainwater. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Due to incessant rainfall during monsoon, several untoward incidents have occurred in the state resulting in loss of lives and properties, the notice said. It said that landslides at various places disrupted transportation routes while heavy downpour often interrupted normal activities.

"The government has reminded all to take necessary precautions as the ground has become more vulnerable due to prolonged heavy rainfall," the notice said.

It said that the government is watchful of the situation and is actively working towards relief and mitigation of problems caused by inclement weather.

The notice asked people to inform officials about any place that faces a risk of landslide or any other disaster.

It further asked government departments to stay alert and be ready to respond to any mishap caused by heavy rainfall.

Mizoram has been experiencing continuous rainfall since August 19 resulting in landslides and landslips in several places.

Earlier, schools were closed in Aizawl and Kolasib for five consecutive days from August 20 to August 24 due to heavy rain.

The government had also closed schools in four districts -- Aizawl, Lunglei, Hnahthial and Mamit -- on August 28 as a precautionary measure.

On Sunday, an abandoned seven-storey building collapsed in Aizawl's Vaivakawn area due to a landslide, officials said.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

At least 42 people have been killed in landslides and other natural calamities across Mizoram since March this year, according to state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department officials.