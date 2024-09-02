Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Mizoram govt asks people to take precautions in view of heavy rains

Mizoram govt asks people to take precautions in view of heavy rains

Due to incessant rainfall during monsoon, several untoward incidents have occurred in the state resulting in loss of lives and properties, the notice said

Rain, Shimla Rains

Heavy rains: Representative Image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Aizawl
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mizoram government on Monday asked people to take necessary precautions in view of the heavy rain that has been battering the state.
In a public notice issued on Monday, the state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department requested every household to check their surroundings to ensure there is proper drainage of rainwater.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Due to incessant rainfall during monsoon, several untoward incidents have occurred in the state resulting in loss of lives and properties, the notice said.
It said that landslides at various places disrupted transportation routes while heavy downpour often interrupted normal activities.
"The government has reminded all to take necessary precautions as the ground has become more vulnerable due to prolonged heavy rainfall," the notice said.
It said that the government is watchful of the situation and is actively working towards relief and mitigation of problems caused by inclement weather.

More From This Section

AP Dhillon

LIVE news: Firing outside AP Dhillon's Canada house, gangster claims responsibility

Amanatullah Khan

Amanatullah produced before Delhi court by ED in money laundering case

Doctor, Medical, Health care

1,200 Ahmedabad civil hospital doctors go on strike over stipend hike

Andhra Flood, Flood, Andhra Pradesh Flood

450,000 people affected by floods in Andhra Pradesh, 31,238 evacuated

RRB exam

RRB NTPC 2024 notification out for 11,558 posts, registration to begin soon

The notice asked people to inform officials about any place that faces a risk of landslide or any other disaster.
It further asked government departments to stay alert and be ready to respond to any mishap caused by heavy rainfall.
Mizoram has been experiencing continuous rainfall since August 19 resulting in landslides and landslips in several places.
Earlier, schools were closed in Aizawl and Kolasib for five consecutive days from August 20 to August 24 due to heavy rain.
The government had also closed schools in four districts -- Aizawl, Lunglei, Hnahthial and Mamit -- on August 28 as a precautionary measure.
On Sunday, an abandoned seven-storey building collapsed in Aizawl's Vaivakawn area due to a landslide, officials said.
However, no casualty was reported in the incident, they said.
At least 42 people have been killed in landslides and other natural calamities across Mizoram since March this year, according to state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pigs

African swine fever causes Rs 800 cr worth loss to Mizoram pig farmers

railway staff, loco drivers, loco pilots, trains, tracks

Connectivity boost: Mizoram's Bhairabi-Sairang rly project nears completion

Zoram Nationalist Party's Lalduhoma

'Cannot push back Bangladeshi refugees', Mizoram CM Lalduhoma tells PM Modi

People, refugees

Mizoram govt yet to initiate biometric enrollment for Myanmar refugees

Pigs

Nearly 1,500 pigs died of African Swine Fever in Mizoram since January

Topics : Mizoram Heavy rain and thunderstorm heavy rains monsoon rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon