Monsoon covers entire India six days ahead of schedule, says IMD

The southwest monsoon covered the entire country on Tuesday, six days ahead of its normal date, boosting prospects of kharif sowing, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab today. Thus, it covered the entire country on July 2, 2024, against the normal date of July 8," the IMD said in a statement.

The monsoon arrived in Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30, two and six days earlier than usual, respectively. It progressed normally up to Maharashtra but lost momentum in between, extending the wait for rains in West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, and worsening the impact of a scorching heatwave in northwest India.

The country recorded 16 days of below-normal rainfall activity from June 11 to June 27, leading to overall below-normal precipitation in June, with 147.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 165.3 mm for the month, the seventh lowest since 2001.

June rainfall accounts for 15 per cent of the total precipitation of 87 cm recorded during the four-month monsoon season in the country.

Typically, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17, withdrawing entirely by October 15.

IMD data shows this is the third consecutive year the monsoon has covered the entire country ahead of schedule. Since 2011, the monsoon has covered the country seven times earlier than the usual date.

The IMD on Tuesday said the monsoon will remain active over northwest, east and northeast India during the next four to five days.

The weatherman had earlier forecast above-normal rainfall during the 2024 monsoon season in India, with cumulative precipitation estimated at 106 per cent of the long-period average of 87 cm.

June and July are considered the most important monsoon months for agriculture, as most of kharif crops sowing occurs during this period.