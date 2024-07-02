Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pune crash: Teen's father, grandfather get bail in driver's kidnapping case

The builder was booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) and the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) for failing to do his duty as a guardian'

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders on Sunday, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Pune court on Tuesday granted bail to the father and the grandfather of the juvenile involved in the Porsche car crash, in a case pertaining to alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their family driver after the fatal accident in May.
A Judicial Magistrate (First Class) granted bail to the 17-year-old boy's father Vishal Agarwal, a prominent builder, and his grandfather, who were arrested in May-end.

According to police, the teen's father and the grandfather allegedly kidnapped their family driver after he left a police station on May 19 at 11 pm, hours after the crash, wrongfully confined him at their bungalow and tried to force him to admit that he, and not the juvenile, was behind the wheels when the accident took place.

A Porsche car driven by the 17-year-old boy allegedly in a drunken state fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19. Advocate Prashant Patil, a defence lawyer, informed that his clients were granted bail by the court in the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement case.

"My clients will cooperate with the investigative agency and shall abide by stringent (bail) conditions of the court," Patil said. Last month, a court granted bail to Agarwal, arrested on May 21, in a case pertaining to the Juvenile Justice Act.

The builder was booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) and the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) for failing to do his duty as a guardian'.

On June 25, the Bombay High Court directed that the boy be released from an observation home, saying the Juvenile Justice Board's (JJB) order on his detention was illegal.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Pune Porsche crash case: Bombay HC orders release of juvenile accused

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Porsche crash: Father of accused minor, 5 others get bail in juvenile case

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Is it confinement to keep in custody after bail: HC in Pune Porsche case

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Pune Porsche crash: Police submits final report to Juvenile Justice Board

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Pune Porsche case: Aunt of accused files plea seeking release of juvenile

Topics : Porsche Pune

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon