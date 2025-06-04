Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Drive against plastic: Cloth bag machine to be installed at secretariat

Drive against plastic: Cloth bag machine to be installed at secretariat

The state Environment and Climate Change Department is planning to install the cloth bag vending machine at the secretariat on Thursday as a demonstration for daily visitors, the official said

Representative Image: It issued an order on Tuesday, asking all the departments to deposit the single-use plastic items in their offices at the Trimurti location in the Mantralaya. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

The Maharashtra government is planning to set up a cloth bag vending machine at Mantralaya (state secretariat) here in its drive against single-use plastics ahead of the World Environment Day on Thursday, an official said.

All departments at the secretariat have been asked to collect and deposit the single-use plastic items at their offices as part of the drive, he said.

The state Environment and Climate Change Department is planning to install the cloth bag vending machine at the secretariat on Thursday as a demonstration for daily visitors, the official said.

It issued an order on Tuesday, asking all the departments to deposit the single-use plastic items in their offices at the Trimurti location in the Mantralaya.

 

The environment department has already installed cloth bag vending machines at prominent locations, including the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune and a temple at Parli Vaijanath in Beed district.

These machines dispense eco-friendly cloth bags for Rs 10, encouraging sustainable alternatives to plastic bags, which pose significant environmental concerns.

At the inauguration of the facility in Pune last month, state Environment Minister Pankaja Munde stressed the importance of raising awareness about plastic-free alternatives.

"Religious sites see an extensive use of plastic bags. By adopting options like these cloth bag vending machines, we can significantly contribute to environmental conservation," she said, commending the Dagdusheth Trust for its support.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change ban on plastic bags Maharashtra government Mumbai Maharashtra Pankaja Munde

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

