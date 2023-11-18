Sensex (-0.28%)
More than 700 private members' bills pending in Lok Sabha, shows data

Once a debate on a private member's bill is over, the minister concerned responds and requests the member to withdraw it

Lok Sabha

Rarely a private member's bill has been put to vote

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
More than 700 private members' bills, several of which seek to amend penal provisions and electoral laws, are pending in the Lok Sabha.
While several of these bills were introduced in June 2019, when the present Lok Sabha was formed after the parliamentary polls, some were tabled as recently as August this year during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Private member bills are those introduced by MPs in their personal capacity. The aim of bringing a private bill is highlighting new laws that they think should be introduced or changes they believe are necessary in the existing statutes.
According to a Lok Sabha bulletin issued on Friday, 713 such bills are pending in the Lower House.
These bills deal with issues such as bringing a uniform civil code, gender equality, climate change, agriculture, amendment to the existing criminal and electoral laws and tweaking constitutional provisions.
The second half of Fridays when Parliament is in session is reserved for the members to introduce or discuss private members' bills or resolutions in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha.
Once a debate on a private member's bill is over, the minister concerned responds and requests the member to withdraw it.
Rarely a private member's bill has been put to vote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

