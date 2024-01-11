Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: 10 quotes by India's second PM

India remembers its second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his 58th death anniversary today. His notable slogan, "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan," uniting soldier and farmer resonates across ages

Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is remembering the legacy of its second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his 58th death anniversary today. The proponent of the iconic slogan, "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan,” continues to inspire and guide India even after so many years. Mr Shastri's heritage goes beyond mere authority.
With his humility and noble demeanour, he inspired countless Indians. In 1964, after Jawaharlal Nehru's death, Mr Shastri assumed control, having previously served in critical roles like Home Minister and Railway Minister in India's first independent government. In only two years, Shastri's influence on the country stays etched in its history. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2024: 10 Inspiring Quotes

We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.
We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country.
We believe in freedom, freedom for the people of each country to follow their destiny without external interference.
We cannot afford to spend millions and millions over nuclear arms when there is poverty and unemployment all around us.
There comes a time in the life of every nation when it stands at the crossroads of history and must choose which way to go.
India will have to hang her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable.
I had always been feeling uncomfortable in my mind about giving advice to others and not acting upon it myself.
Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation.
We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, colour or creed, and his right to a better, fuller, and richer life.
We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war.

Lal Bahadur Shastri as PM of India 

Lal Bahadur Shastri worked tirelessly for the Congress Party and incorporated his organisational skills into his ministerial responsibilities. His devotion and genius to the party helped it to achieve resounding triumphs in 1952, 1957, and 1962.

Also Read

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Movie gets big boost on weekend

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's movie starts slow

Happy New Year 2024: 10 inspiring quotes to start positive in January 2024

Abdul Kalam's 8th death anniversary: Remembering the Missile man of India

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 5: Movie continues to struggle

India records 514 new cases of Covid-19, active cases decline to 3,422

Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration: 100 chartered planes to land on January 22

Working to normalise situation in Manipur: Army chief Manoj Pande

Delhi lags in meeting clean air targets; 24 trains delayed amid dense fog

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day: History, importance, and more

Lal Bahadur Shastri's tenure saw the India-Pakistan war of 1965. During the 1965 war, when food was scarce, Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" boosted the morale of soldiers and farmers, helping the nation sail through the crisis. 
Highlighting the need to support India's food creation, Shastri likewise promoted the Green Revolution in India in 1965. His tenure as Prime Minister was exclusively for 19 months. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966. 

Topics : Lal Bahadur Shastri Freedom fighters indian prime ministers leader

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024ByjuIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon