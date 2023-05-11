close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Most digitally adept MSME retail owners between 18-30 yrs of age: Report

Under the first edition of PayNearby's 'MSME Digital Index 2023', the report showcased the consumption of technology by MSMEs at the last mile

BS Web Team New Delhi
PayNearby report

Photo: Twitter @PayNearby

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 71 per cent of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in retail are now using some form of digital technology in their daily businesses, highlighted a new report.
The report by PayNearby, which is branchless banking and network, says that the MSME sector is witnessing growth. There has also been a positive change in the mindsets of small business owners in regard to the adoption of technology.

The report which was released on Thursday, to mark National Technology Day showed that more than 80 per cent of MSMEs admitted that the adoption of digital technology has had a positive impact on their businesses and personal lives.
Under the first edition of PayNearby's 'MSME Digital Index 2023', the report showcased the consumption of technology by MSMEs at the last mile. A nationwide survey was conducted for the same to record their tech awareness and tech consumption patterns in their professional and personal lives.

The report also highlights that business owners between the age group of 18-30 years were the most digitally adept and over 75 per cent of the business owners had a smartphone to run their daily operations, and also access digital content. The uptick in the use of smartphones also highlights the crucial role that the internet has to play in helping bridge the infrastructure gap and drive tech inclusion at the last mile by onboarding MSMEs on the digital bandwagon.
On being asked about the positive impact of technology on their businesses, 32 per cent said that it has helped grow their business by improving efficiency in business operations and 28 per cent said that with technology they have seen an increase in their sales and income. 

Also Read

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Higher penetration doubles quarterly MSME loan disbursals since 2020: Rpt

96% MSMEs in India optimistic about 2023, expect profits to rise: Report

What is a small modular nuclear reactor?

Payments firm Worldline and SignCatch to partner for merchant digitisation

Supreme Court rules in favour of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi govt vs L-G case

Delhi to get more EV charging stations, battery swapping facilities

More than 52.5 mn subscribers enrolled in Atal Pension Yojana: FinMin

Government's e-commerce network ONDC available in 236 cities: CEO

SC verdict on Centre-Delhi services triggers meme fest on social media


Talking about the challenges while using technology for business operations, 30 per cent of business owners said they could not afford the high cost of technology, whereas 29 per cent grappled with poor internet connectivity.
Commenting on the MSME Digital Index, Jayatri Dasgupta, CMO, PayNearby, said, “India is at the cusp of a tech revolution. However, for this to happen, MSMEs need the necessary tools to get inducted into this fast-moving economy. The MSME Digital Index is our effort to understand the uptake of technology in the MSME segment and highlight areas that need to evolve to bridge the digital divide in our industry."

Topics : MSMEs Technology Internet BS Web Reports

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US weekly jobless claims hit 1-1/2-year high; producer inflation cooling

Federal Reserve, US Fed

US dollar hits 300 rupees barrier amidst protests in cash-strapped Pakistan

Dollar

JioCinema reports record 1,300 crore views in first five weeks of IPL

JioCinema

Italy's antitrust watchdog probes Apple over competition in app market

Apple

EC rejects charge that EVMs used in K'taka were deployed in South Africa

Election Commission

Most Popular

View More

LIVE news updates: WHO says mpox no longer public health emergency

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court

Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon