MoU signed for developing 4 stations along Mumbai-Ahmedabad Rail corridor

Union Housing and Urban Affairs and Railways ministries have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for building four stations along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (Project-SMART) corridor, a statement said on Monday.

The four stations will be Sabarmati, Surat, Virar and Thane, said the statement issued by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

According to the ministry, Project-SMART envisages developing surrounding areas of the stations to enhance accessibility and convenience of commuters and other stakeholders, and to promote economic activities in their vicinities.

The project would facilitate and enhance the institutional capacity of state governments, municipal corporations and urban development authorities to plan, develop and manage surrounding areas of the stations, the ministry said.

The ministry, governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra, and JICA are organising a series of seminars and field visits for Project-SMART in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The first seminar saw deliberations by officers from MoHUA, Railways ministry, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, Japanese embassy and JICA's headquarters and India office, and JICA's expert team, the statement said.

