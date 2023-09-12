Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.14%)
67221.13 + 94.05
Nifty (-0.02%)
19993.20 -3.15
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

MoU signed to create quality infra, improve food safety ecosystem in Assam

MoU was signed between Quality Council of India (QCI) and Commissionerate of Food Safety, Assam, Department of Health and Family Welfare to improve the food safety ecosystem in the state

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce has observed that a massive shortfall in the budgetary allocation of over Rs 1,900 crore by the finance ministry to the industry department

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Quality Council of India (QCI) and Commissionerate of Food Safety, Assam, Department of Health and Family Welfare to improve the food safety ecosystem in the state.
The MoU aims to create quality infrastructure mechanisms by intervention such as conformity assessment framework and infrastructure, training and capacity building of stakeholders, among others, according to an official release.
The MoU was signed at the Assam Gunvatta Sankalp event held here by the QCI with the support of the state government.
The MoU marks a significant milestone in the journey towards excellence in quality and this collaboration will further strengthen the quality and safety of food products in the state, the release stated.
Besides the signing of the MoU, the Sankalp also featured sessions with various aspects of the state's development in multivariate sectors including education and skilling, industry and MSME, sustainable agriculture, tourism, culture and infrastructure.
Assam Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur said that high-quality products and services can enhance a country's economic growth.

Also Read

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

World Food Safety Day 2023: History, Importance, All you need to know

Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know

Section 144 imposed in Assam's Dima Hasao after tripartite accord signed

Heavy Industry ministry's special cleanliness campaign yields Rs 5.7 cr

Oppn members of Par panel demand opportunities to submit their views

Nuh violence: Accused Monu Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody

India-Russia Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor talks gain pace

Govt to launch Ayushman Bhava health campaign on PM Modi's birthday

''QCI's efforts in areas such as quality certification, accreditation, and training can help improve the quality of products, services, and infrastructure in Assam, which in turn can have a positive impact on the state's development'', he said.
Inaugurating the Sankalp, Industries Secretary Dr Lakshmanan S, said that the state's unique cultural heritage and vast potential have always set it apart and it has to be harnesed fully

''The Gunvatta Sankalp isn't just a pledge, it is a promise to raise the bar in every aspect of our society, and we are committed to igniting quality revolution as a strong pillar for the state's growth, he said.
QCI Chairperson Jaxay Shah said, ''Quality is a universal language, and we are excited to work hand in hand with Assam to turn this vision into reality. We are aiming to nurture a quality culture in every corner of the state, he added.
The Quality Council of India, established in 1997 by the Government of India and the Indian industry, is the apex organisation responsible for establishing and operating the third-party national

accreditation system, improving quality across sectors and advising the government and other stakeholders on matters concerning quality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : infrastructure Assam

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon