Friday, March 07, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Movie tickets to be capped at Rs 200 in theatres, multiplexes: K'taka CM

Movie tickets to be capped at Rs 200 in theatres, multiplexes: K'taka CM

In his historic 16th budget, Siddaramaiah also announced Karnataka will create an OTT platform to promote Kannada movies

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

The CM has also earmarked Rs 3 crore for creating a repository of Kannada films. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah announced on Friday that the cost of the tickets in all theatres of the state, including multiplexes here, will be capped at Rs 200.

In his historic 16th budget, Siddaramaiah also announced Karnataka will create an OTT platform to promote Kannada movies.

Recently, leading Kannada actor-producers like Rakshit Shetty and Risabh Shetty had complained they were unable to get any major OTT platforms to pick up the Kannada content.

Incidentally, Rakhsit Shetty's production house, Paramvah Studio began streaming its Kannada web series 'Ekam' in a custom platform in July 2024, unable to find an OTT platform.

 

The CM has also earmarked Rs 3 crore for creating a repository of Kannada films, both in digital and non-digital formats, to preserve movies depicting social, historical and cultural values of the state.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Fiscal deficit maintained in FY26, focus on B'luru: CM on Karnataka Budget

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM? Cong MLA sparks buzz

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Working to revive Karnataka economy after BJP's mismanagement: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Lokayukta police files 11,000 page final report to court in Muda case

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah gets clean chit in Muda case, police find no evidence

Heeding another another demand by the stakeholders, Siddaramaiah said the cinema sector will be given the status of an industry and that the facilities provided under the Industrial Policy will be extended to it.

According to him, a multiplex movie theatre complex will also be developed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) in 2.5-acre land owned by the Karnataka Film Academy in Nandini Layout in the city.

Also, for developing an International level Film City in Mysuru at a cost of Rs 500 crore in PPP model, 150 acre land has been transferred to the Department of Information and Public relations, Siddaramaiah said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Women's day special

Women's Day 2025 special: Key government schemes driving women empowerment

KIIT University, KIIT, Odisha

KIIT suicide case: NHRC team meets Odisha Police, continues probe

A burger showing lab-grown chicken from Upside Foods

LIVE news: Supreme Court allows Pune eatery to use 'Burger King' name for now

Ladki Bahin Yojana

Ladki Bahin Yojana: 2.52 cr women to receive 8th, 9th instalments tomorrow

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Felt like protagonist of 'Nayak': Rekha Gupta on her selection as Delhi CM

Topics : Siddaramaiah Karnataka government theatres multiplex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTahawwur Rana Extradition NewsDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayApple First Foldable Iphone Launch Date
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon