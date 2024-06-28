Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Multiple monsoonal weather systems behind Delhi's record rainfall: IMD

The IMD, which defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day, said later in the morning that the monsoon has arrived

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

An anticyclone centered to the northeast of Delhi at 9-12 km above sea level provided strong upper-level divergence, supporting lower-level wind convergence. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multiple large-scale monsoonal weather systems created conditions for mesoscale convective activity over Delhi NCR, resulting in intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall during the early hours of June 28, the India Meteorological Department said.
This activity was supported by thermodynamic instability in the atmosphere, which is favourable for thunderstorms, it said in a statement explaining the reason for the record rainfall that brought India's national capital to its knees.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon was stalled over eastern India for an extended period due to weak monsoon currents over the Bay of Bengal. From June 25 onwards, the monsoon currents strengthened with the development of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the central and northern Bay of Bengal at middle atmospheric levels.
At the same time, the Southwest Monsoon currents over the Arabian Sea intensified, with increased wind speeds and the strengthening of the offshore west coast trough. An east-west shear zone formed across northern peninsular India at middle atmospheric levels.
On June 26 and 27, strong southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal began blowing towards northwest India, including Delhi. A low-pressure area developed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjacent coasts of north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal around midnight on June 27. This further enhanced the flow of warm and moist air from the Bay of Bengal towards northwest India, including Delhi, the IMD said.

More From This Section

Bulandshahr bridge collapse, bridge collapse

Fifth bridge collapses in just over a week in Bihar, no casualties reported

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu inspects the Delhi airport where a portion of the roof of Terminal-1 collapsed amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Friday | Photo: PTI

Delhi airport Terminal 1 suspends ops after roof collapse, 1 dead 6 Injured

waterlogging

News updates: Delhi starts WhatsApp no. 8130188222, helpline 1800110093 for waterlogging complaints

smart meters electricity

Jharkhand cabinet hikes free electricity entitlement to monthly 200 units

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics receives orders worth Rs 3,172 crore from AVNL

It said an upper air cyclonic circulation was present over northwest Madhya Pradesh at lower levels, and another one over Haryana and the neighbouring regions at middle levels, leading to the convergence of warm moist winds up to middle levels.
An anticyclone centered to the northeast of Delhi at 9-12 km above sea level provided strong upper-level divergence, supporting lower-level wind convergence.
"Under such large scale monsoonal synoptic weather systems prevailing over the region, mesoscale (10-100 km) convective activity occurred over Delhi NCR leading to intense thunderstorm and heavy rainfall activity during early hours of June 28. This mesoscale activity was supported by thermodynamic instability in the atmosphere favourable for thunderstorm," the statement said.
The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, more than three times the June rainfall average of 74.1 mm and the highest for the month in 88 years -- since 1936.
According to the IMD, the weather station at Lodhi Road logged 192.8 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, Ridge 150.4 mm, Palam 106.6 mm, Delhi University 139 mm, Pitampura 138 mm, Pusa 89 mm, Mayur Vihar 75 mm and Tughlakabad 70.5 mm.
The IMD, which defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day, said later in the morning that the monsoon has arrived.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

waterlogging

Weather models 'fail' to predict Delhi rains; meteorologists surprised

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

Record rains bring Delhi to its knees; traffic jams witnessed across city

waterlogging

Delhi govt to set up control room to monitor waterlogging after rains

waterlogging

Gurugram waterlogged after heavy rains; residents face traffic woes

waterlogging

Heavy rainfall: Delhi L-G holds emergency meet, officials' leave cancelled

Topics : Delhi IMD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon