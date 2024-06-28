Fifth bridge collapses in just over a week in Bihar, no casualties reported

Last week, one incident each of bridge collapse was reported from the Araria, Siwan and East Champaran districts while a similar mishap took place in Kishanganj on Thursday. Representative image. (Photo:PTI)

Another instance of bridge collapse has come to the fore in Bihar, making it the fifth such incident to have been reported from the state in just over a week.

The latest incident has been reported from the Bheja police station area of Madhubani district, situated in the state's northern extreme, along the borders with Nepal.

Officials were tight-lipped about the incident, though sources in the Rural Works Department, which was entrusted with the construction of the 75-metre-long bridge, confirmed that one of the pillars got washed away a few days ago.

They said the bridge was being constructed at a cost of about Rs 3 crore over the Bhutahi river which has been in spate on account of torrential rains in catchment areas of Nepal.

The sources claimed that the district administration has been asked to investigate the matter and submit its report while the contractor concerned has been instructed to get the structure repaired at the earliest.

A video of the collapsed bridge, under construction for more than two years, has gone viral.

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav shared the video on X, taking an indirect swipe at the Nitish Kumar government.

"Another bridge has collapsed in Bihar. Did you get to know? If not, guess why," said the RJD leader, who is also a former deputy CM.

Last week, one incident each of bridge collapse was reported from the Araria, Siwan and East Champaran districts while a similar mishap took place in Kishanganj on Thursday.