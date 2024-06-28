Business Standard
Gurugram waterlogged after heavy rains; residents face traffic woes

The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was also affected after rains lashed the city on Thursday night and Friday morning

Local residents highlighted the crisis on social media. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Heavy rains in Gurugram early Friday morning led to severe inundation, particularly in residential areas, and traffic jams across the city.
Significant waterlogging was reported in Dwarka Expressway, Sector 9, Sector 21, Sector 23, Greenwood City, Ardee City, Palam Vihar, Bhim Nagar, and MG Road, making it difficult for residents to step out of their homes.
The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was also affected after rains lashed the city on Thursday night and Friday morning.
According to the rainfall data till 7.30 am on Friday, Sohna received 82 mm of rainfall, followed by 55 mm at Wazirabad, 30 mm at Gurugram, while Pataudi received the lowest rainfall at 3 mm.
Local residents highlighted the crisis on social media.
Teams from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and traffic police struggled to manage the situation. A traffic cop noted that the stretch from Khandsa to Kherki Daula toll was one of the worst affected areas.
Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic) said, "Our teams are deployed at all major locations, monitoring waterlogging spots, and the situation is manageable now," said.
In the meantime, the GMDA tweeted, "Waterlogging along Signature Tower, sector 23/23A dividing road, and near Gold Souq has been cleared to facilitate safe traffic movement.

Topics : Gurugram Waterlogging Delhi Traffic

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

