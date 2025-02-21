Friday, February 21, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'I like you' text at midnight? Court says its 'obscene', upholds jail term

'I like you' text at midnight? Court says its 'obscene', upholds jail term

A Mumbai sessions court ruled that sending unsolicited late-night messages like 'I like you' to an unknown woman amounts to obscenity, upholding the accused's conviction

texting

Photo: Freepik

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A sessions court in Mumbai has ruled that sending unsolicited messages such as “you are slim”, “you look very smart and fair,” and “I like you” to an unknown woman at night amounts to obscenity under the law.
 
The ruling was made by Additional Sessions Judge (Dindoshi) DG Dhoble while upholding the conviction of a man accused of sending inappropriate messages on WhatsApp to a former corporator.
 
The court emphasised that obscenity must be assessed from the perspective of an average person applying contemporary community standards. The order, dated February 18, reinforced that messages and images sent between 11.00 pm and 12.30 am contained inappropriate content, including, “You are slim”, “You are looking very smart”, “You are fair”, “My age is 40 years”, “Are you married or not?” and “I like you”.
 
 

Unwanted messages violate women’s dignity 

The court also pointed out that no married woman, particularly one with a reputation such as a former corporator, or her husband, would tolerate such unsolicited messages and obscene photos—especially from a stranger.
 
“Nothing has been brought on record by the accused to prove that there was any relationship between them,” the court noted. It further stated that the messages and actions of the accused amounted to an insult to the modesty of a woman.

Also Read

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Realtors bank on housing demand as Mumbai's redevelopment market opens up

Bandra-Worli sealink

Mumbai Eye: Will the city's iconic ferris wheel plan ever become reality?

Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Communities

Hiranandani Group enters Pune market with Rs 7,000 crore JV project

New India Cooperative bank

New India Cooperative Bank's GM held in Rs 122 cr fraud: How it happened

GBS

205 Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases detected in Maharashtra, toll hits 8

 

Court rejects political rivalry claim 

The accused was initially convicted in 2022 by a magistrate court, which sentenced him to three months of imprisonment. He later appealed the decision, claiming he was falsely implicated due to political rivalry.
 
However, the sessions court dismissed his argument, stating there was no evidence to support the claim. It also emphasised that no woman would put her dignity at stake by filing a false complaint.
 

Court verdict upheld 

The court concluded that the prosecution had successfully proven the accused sent obscene WhatsApp messages and images. “Therefore, the accused is rightly convicted and sentenced by the trial court [magistrate],” the sessions judge ruled, reaffirming the lower court’s decision.
 
[With PTI inputs]
 

More From This Section

EAM S Jaishankar with Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha

LIVE: Global agenda cannot be narrowed down to interests of a few, says Jaishankar at G20 meet

Mukhtar Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari

SC directs UP Police to complete probe against MLA Abbas Ansari in 10 days

NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam

LIVE news: NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam gets one year extension

K Chandrashekhar Rao, KCR

Man who filed a complaint against former CM KCR murdered in Bhupalpally

SC, Supreme Court

SC seeks response from Maharashtra, Assam govts on Ashish Chanchlani's plea

Topics : Mumbai court whatsapp BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPORRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon