Home / India News / Man who filed a complaint against former CM KCR murdered in Bhupalpally

Man who filed a complaint against former CM KCR murdered in Bhupalpally

The Congress party has accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders of planning and executing the murder of Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy, a 50-year-old man who once filed a complaint against former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his nephew T Harish Rao in the Kaleshwaram project irregularities case, was murdered in the Bhupalpally town on Wednesday, according to a report by the news agency PTI. The Congress accused the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) leaders of planning and executing the murder of Rajalingamurthy. 
 
However, police denied any political links into the murder case. According to the police’s initial investigation, Rajalingamurthy was stabbed to death over a land dispute by two unidentified individuals. The attackers intercepted him while he was riding a motorcycle around 7.30 pm on Wednesday and fatally stabbed him, the officials said. 
 
 
According to the police’s statement, Rajalingamurthy died while being shifted to the hospital. A case has been registered against four suspects named by his wife in her complaint. 
 
“We will not spare anyone involved in this murder. A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s wife. There were previous land disputes between Rajalingamurthy and his attackers. The investigation is also considering other possible motives. Special teams have been formed to conduct a thorough inquiry,” the police revealed.
 

Rajalingamurthy’s complaint against KCR

 
In 2023, Rajalingamurthy filed a case in the session court against former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his nephew, and others, accusing them of corruption in the construction of the Medigadda barrage under the Kaleshwaram project.

In response, KCR and his nephew approached the Telangana High Court, which, in December last year, suspended an order issued by the principal district sessions judge in Jayashankar Bhupalpally that had allowed the petition against them.
 

Congress alleges KCR behind murder

 
The Congress party accused BRS leaders of planning Rajalingamurthy’s murder. State Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy claimed that BRS leaders targeted him because he had filed a case against the previous BRS government, holding it responsible for the sinking of the Medigadda barrage.
 
“If someone has any objection to him fighting the case on the Kaleshwaram issue, they should fight legally — why resort to murder. If someone exposes the illegal activities of KCR and his family, will they be killed?” the minister asked.
 
However, the BRS leader Gandra Venkataramana Reddy denied the accusations. He said, “There is a false propaganda campaign against us regarding Rajalingamurthy’s murder. We strongly condemn it,” he said.
 
[With inputs from agencies]

Topics : KCR k chandrasekhar rao Telangana govt Telangana Assembly BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

