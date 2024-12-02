Business Standard
Home / India News / Mumbai court slaps contempt notice on Google CEO Sundar Pichai; here's why

Mumbai court slaps contempt notice on Google CEO Sundar Pichai; here's why

In its defence, YouTube cited immunity under the Information Technology Act, arguing that defamation does not qualify as content that can be blocked under Section 69-A of the Act

Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been issued a contempt notice. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Mumbai court today issued a contempt notice against Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The notice pertains to YouTube’s failure to comply with a court order directing the removal of a defamatory video titled ‘Pakhandi Baba ki Kartut’. The video allegedly targets the Dhyan Foundation, an animal welfare NGO, and its founder, Yogi Ashwini.  
 
The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Ballard Pier issued the notice on November 21, 2024. The matter stems from a Bombay High Court directive issued on March 31, 2024, which instructed YouTube to take down the contentious video.  
 
Case background 
Dhyan Foundation alleges the video contains defamatory and obscene material that has harmed the organisation’s reputation and that of Yogi Ashwini. Despite the court’s directive, the video reportedly remains accessible outside India.  
 
 
The Dhyan Foundation filed a contempt plea in October 2023, accusing Google of deliberately ignoring the court order. According to the NGO’s lawyer, Raju Gupta, Google has engaged in delay tactics, seeking adjournments without valid reasons while reputational harm continues.  
 
YouTube’s response

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Hardly any implementation of Grap-IV to deal with air pollution in Delhi, says SC

Train, Indian Railway

Railways set to run 992 special trains to manage Kumbh Mela rush in 2025

Protest, Delhi Protest, Bangladesh Protest, Hindu Protest

Monks protest at Indo-Bangla border over release of Iskcon temple priest

Puducherry Rescue, Cyclone Fengal, Fengal

Cyclone Fengal aftermath: Flood warning, heavy rain in Puducherry and TN

Delhi airport, Airport

Delayed flights: Delhi airport sets up special enclosures for passengers

 
In response, YouTube has invoked its immunity under the Information Technology (IT) Act, stating that defamation does not fall within the categories of content that can be blocked under Section 69-A of the Act. However, the court has rejected these claims, stating that the IT Act does not prevent criminal courts from intervening in such matters, according to a report in The Times of India. The case has now been scheduled for its next hearing on January 3, 2025.
 
In a separate case, Google is under investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) following a separate complaint from gaming platform WinZO. The tech giant has been accused of providing a significant competitive edge to daily fantasy sports (DFS) and Rummy applications while potentially hurting other real-money gaming (RMG) apps.

Also Read

Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai dials Donald Trump to congratulate, Elon Musk joins call

Ratan Tata

Sundar Pichai recalls last meet with Ratan Tata: 'Talked about his vision'

Sundar Pichai, Google

Antitrust trials could drag on for many years, says Google CEO Pichai

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

'PM Modi has challenged us...': Google's Pichai after New York tech meet

Google, Google Inc

Google tried to offer $512 mn package to derail Microsoft antitrust pact

Topics : Sundar Pichai Mumbai Google CEO Sundar Pichai YouTube defamation Competition Commission of India Bombay High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon