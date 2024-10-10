Business Standard
Home / India News / Sundar Pichai recalls last meet with Ratan Tata: 'Talked about his vision'

Sundar Pichai recalls last meet with Ratan Tata: 'Talked about his vision'

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 86. Google chief Sundar Pichai shared his tribute mentioning the veteran industrialist's influence on industry and philanthropy

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 86. (Credit: @RNTata2000)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hours after veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata passed away, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared the details of their last meeting at Google, remembering Tata’s profound impact on industry and philanthropy. Tata deeply cared about making India better, Pichai said, offering his condolences on his demise.

Tata passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 86, his family confirmed. He breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm. Notably, on Monday he had dismissed rumour around his health concerns, noting that he remained in good spirits.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

About their last meeting, Pichai shared that the duo spoke about the progress of Waymo, a US-based autonomous driving technology company, which is a subsidiary of Alphabet.

“My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji,” Pichai’s post shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) read.

Amit Shah to attend Ratan Tata’s funeral

Tributes poured in for Ratan Tata from many significant personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who remembered his indelible legacy. “...A compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being,” PM Modi said, remembering his unwavering commitment to making the society better.

More From This Section

Junior doctors Protest, Protest, Doctor Protest

RG Kar case: Doctors continue fast unto death amid Durga Puja festivities

PM Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate Sampurnanand Stadium in Varanasi on October 20

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Ratan Tata was gentle colossus of India's corporate world: Jairam Ramesh

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata's mortal remains taken to NCPA for people to pay tributes

Ratan Tata

People gather outside Ratan Tata's house, Tendulkar among early visitors


Ratan Tata’s mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai so that people can pay respect, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed. He will be cremated with full state honours. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral.

Tata was the chairman of the Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012. He is highly regarded for his values and is credited with expanding the Tata Group’s statute from an India-focused entity to a global legacy.

Also Read

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250 pts, at 81,700, Nifty at 25,050; Health, Pharma, FMCG down

Ratan Tata

Irreparable loss: CMs of eastern states mourn Ratan Tata's demise

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi departs for Laos to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits

Ratan Tata, Tata's Titan

Ratan Tata LIVE news updates: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Mumbai to pay last respects

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah to attend funeral of industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai today

Topics : Ratan Tata BS Web Reports Tata group Tata Sons Sundar Pichai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon