Gurugram-Jaipur stretch of Delhi-Mumbai highway to be completed by November

Missing earlier deadlines due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gurugram-Dausa stretch of the Delhi- will be completed by November. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had earlier fixed November 2021 as the deadline for the project, according to a report by the Times of India (TOI).

After the completion of the project, the travel time from Gurugram to will be reduced to two and a half hours. Currently, it takes four hours to reach .

The travellers will have to get down the highway at Dausa and take the four-lane 40 km from Dausa to . The total distance from Gurugram's Rajiv Chowk to Jaipur will be around 260 km. Cars wil be allowed to run at a 120 kmph speed on the highway.

The stretch will be the first in the Delhi- to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The experts, according to TOI, also said that the six-lane expressway will also be constructed between Bandikul to Jaipur. This will be done keeping in mind the rising traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur route.

"This link road will be around 67 km and it will connect the Expressway with Jaipur Ring Road. The work has been awarded. The plan was added after considering that there will be a quantum jump in the traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur route and the existing highway link from Dausa may not be enough," an official told TOI.

The complete Delhi- highway will be 1,352 km long and is expected to be completed by June 2024. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities to mere 12 hours. Currently, it takes about 24 hours non-stop, to cover the distance.

Facilities to charge electric vehicles will also be installed on the highway.

