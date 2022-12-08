JUST IN
Construction of 4,766 kms of national highways completed till Nov: Gadkari
FTA with Australia to create level-playing field for home textile exporters
Support to BJP reflects anger against dynasty rule: Modi during address
Delhi HC summons Ashneer Grover, wife and kin over BharatPe's complaint
Delhi HC halts release of Tamil movie 'Ajinomoto' over trademark
Himachal election results: Cong wins battle of tradition, faces CM hurdle
MPs raise issues of conversion, compensation for migrant workers in LS
People helped in making dent in BJP's Guj fortress, hopefully we will win
After heavy defeat in MCD polls, Cong to rework strategy: Delhi unit chief
PM's foreign trips helped put forward India's viewpoint, shape agenda
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
FTA with Australia to create level-playing field for home textile exporters
Business Standard

Construction of 4,766 kms of national highways completed till Nov: Gadkari

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has set a target of constructing 12,200 kilometres of national highways during 2022-23, against which 4,766 kms have been constructed till Nov

Topics
Highway construction | National Highways | Nitin Gadkari

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Highway

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has set a target of constructing 12,200 kilometres of national highways during 2022-23, against which 4,766 kilometres have been constructed till November, 2022, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said under Bharatmala Pariyojana, apart from development of highways/ expressways in the country, which facilitate logistic efficiency to India economy, 35 Multi Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) are to be developed.

These MMLPs would act as major cargo consolidation and distribution hubs, Gadkari added.

According to him, under Bharatmala Pariyojana 191 points of congestion were identified on the entire network.

Gadkari said of the 191 choke points, de-congestion projects have already been completed in 56 congestion points and de-congestion projects are under implementation in 83 congestion points.

The work on remaining 52 congestions points will be awarded for construction by the financial year 2024-25, he added.

Replying to a separate question, he said a total 14,32,294 trees have been cut/uprooted to construct national highways in the country during the last three years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Highway construction

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 20:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU