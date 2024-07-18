Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mumbai on alert: Heavy rains and strong winds expected, warns IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts that Mumbai regions around the metropolitan will receive 5 to 15 mm of rain per hour until 10 am on Thursday

Rain, Maharashtra Rains, Nagpur rains

Nagpur: Pedestrians use umbrellas to shield themselves during rains, in Nagpur, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Thursday, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a ‘yellow’ alert for the city. Mumbai is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has also issued an ‘orange’ alert for the Palghar and Thane districts, indicating a higher likelihood of severe weather conditions.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The IMD predicts Mumbai will receive 5 to 15 mm of rain per hour until 10 am on Thursday. According to IMD data, the Colaba weather station in Mumbai recorded 83 mm of rain in the last 24 hours ending at 7:30 am on Thursday, while the Matunga station recorded 89 mm during the same period.

In Maharashtra, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at most locations in the Konkan-Goa division. Thundershowers are very likely in many areas of South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada and at a few places in North Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday, according to the IMD’s predictions.

The North Konkan division is also anticipated to experience widespread rainfall, according to the IMD.
 
Most parts of the North Maharashtra coast are expected to experience winds with speeds ranging from 45 kmph to 55 kmph on Thursday and Friday. On July 20 and 21, wind speeds are predicted to vary between 35 kmph and 45 kmph over the North Maharashtra coast. The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea on these dates due to the weather conditions.

A high wave warning has also been issued for the coast of Thane, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai city, and parts of Maharashtra from Dongi Point to Belapur. High waves, ranging from 3.4 to 3.6 metres, are forecast from 2.30 am to 11.30 pm on Thursday. The IMD has advised the public to stay away from the beach due to the possibility of erosion and wave surges.

Also Read

Mumbai's 1st underground Metro line to start from July 24, says BJP's Tawde

IMD issues 'yellow' alert for Delhi, Mumbai; heavy rains in several states

BMW hit-and-run: Main accused Mihir Shah gets 14-day judicial custody

IIT-Bombay creates platform for real-time Mumbai rainfall, flood forecast

Mumbai's average home prices soar to record high of Rs 94 lakh: Report

Topics : Mumbai Mumbai rains Maharashtra Rainfall BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon