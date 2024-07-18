Mumbai on alert: Heavy rains and strong winds expected, warns IMD

Rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Thursday, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a ‘yellow’ alert for the city. Mumbai is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has also issued an ‘orange’ alert for the Palghar and Thane districts, indicating a higher likelihood of severe weather conditions.

The IMD predicts Mumbai will receive 5 to 15 mm of rain per hour until 10 am on Thursday. According to IMD data, the Colaba weather station in Mumbai recorded 83 mm of rain in the last 24 hours ending at 7:30 am on Thursday, while the Matunga station recorded 89 mm during the same period.

In Maharashtra, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at most locations in the Konkan-Goa division. Thundershowers are very likely in many areas of South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada and at a few places in North Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday, according to the IMD’s predictions.

The North Konkan division is also anticipated to experience widespread rainfall, according to the IMD.



Most parts of the North Maharashtra coast are expected to experience winds with speeds ranging from 45 kmph to 55 kmph on Thursday and Friday. On July 20 and 21, wind speeds are predicted to vary between 35 kmph and 45 kmph over the North Maharashtra coast. The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea on these dates due to the weather conditions.

A high wave warning has also been issued for the coast of Thane, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai city, and parts of Maharashtra from Dongi Point to Belapur. High waves, ranging from 3.4 to 3.6 metres, are forecast from 2.30 am to 11.30 pm on Thursday. The IMD has advised the public to stay away from the beach due to the possibility of erosion and wave surges.