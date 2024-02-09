Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mumbai Police detains one person after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader shot dead

Mumbai Police detained a person in connection to the kiling of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar in full public glare in Mumbai's Dahisar on Thursday.

Police, Mumbai Police

Representational image

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Police detained a person in connection to the kiling of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar in full public glare in Mumbai's Dahisar on Thursday.
According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mehul.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The police also informed that after the investigation of the incident spot, which continued for 7 hours, the police recovered a pistol, a live cartridge, and CCTV footage.
Ghosalkar was shot dead by a lone assailant, whom the police identified as Mauris Noronha, in the Dahisar area. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Later, the assailant, Noronha, too, shot himself dead, according to the police.
The police said that a case has also been registered against deceased Mauris under section 302 of the IPC, Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, Section 37 (1) (A), and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.
Meanwhile, the Crime Branch on Friday claimed a rivalry between the victim and his assailant in connection to the Dahisar firing incident.
Speaking to ANI, DCP (Crime Branch) Raj Tilak Roushan said, "There was an incident of firing in the jurisdiction of MHB police station in which two persons died. Further investigation by the Crime Branch is underway. We are also in the process of registering an FIR in the matter. We will also probe if the assailant had a valid licence for the firearm (used for the crime). The matter is being probed from all angles."
"The officers from the Crime Branch are carrying out the probe. Prima facie, it seems there was some kind of a rivalry between these two and the killing may have been a fallout of the same," the DCP (Crime Branch) added.
Mumbai Police informed earlier that the Dahisar firing case had been handed over to the Crime Branch.
"We received information about firing and immediately reached the spot. Both the injured persons (the victim and the assailant) were rushed to a hospital. However, both succumbed to their injuries. A detailed investigation is underway into the incident. (Forensic) Samples are being collected and the matter is being investigated from all angles. An FIR is being registered and the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch," DCP Datta Nalawade told reporters earlier.

Also Read

Abhishek Ghosalkar shot dead on Facebook Live; here's what is known so far

Asia Cup: Newbie Tilak Varma confident of carrying List A form into ODIs

ED threatening leaders who want to join Shiv Sena (UBT): Sanjay Raut

The Tilak Varma question: Ashwin, Jaffer want him Indian team for World Cup

Assam CM Sarma will be arrested not Rahul Gandhi, says Sanjay Raut

Land-for-job case: Delhi court grants bail to Rabri Devi, 2 daughters

Land-for-Jobs case: Lalu's wife, daughters appear before Rouse Avenue Court

One Nation One Election committee holds consultation meeting with AAP, RPI

Abhishek Ghosalkar shot dead on Facebook Live; here's what is known so far

Assam govt to file FIR against schools over irregularities in mid-day meals

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police said it had not issued any licenced firearm to the assailant, Noronha.
The mortal remains of the deceased Sena (UBT) leader were taken to the state-run JJ Hospital for a post-mortem.
The incident evoked fury from several Opposition leaders in the state, with Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut demanding the resignation of CM Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.
Taking to his official X handle, Raut posted, "There is a reign of goons in Maharashtra! Mauris Noronha, who shot Abhishek Ghosalkar four days ago, was at the (CM's) bungalow. The chief minister met him."
"Mauris was invited to join the Shinde Sena. (Devendra) Fadnavis has proved to be a complete failure as Home Minister. He must resign," Raut claimed in his post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mumbai traffic Uddhav Thackeray Shiv sena leader shot Shiv Sena

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon