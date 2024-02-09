Sensex (    %)
                        
Assam govt to file FIR against schools over irregularities in mid-day meals

The issue was raised by AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam when BJP legislator Dharmeswar Konwar asked a question regarding irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will file police cases and take stringent action against those responsible for irregularities in providing school uniforms and mid-day meals to students.
While addressing the Assam Assembly during the question hour on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the government will start taking action after the Lok Sabha elections as there are allegations of anomalies in school uniforms and mid-day meals across the state.
"Every year we provide funds for uniforms. When I paid a visit to different districts earlier, I found that while some school uniforms were good, on the other hand, the standards of some school uniforms were very bad," he said.
"Hence it is proven that a section has appropriately utilised the uniform fund, but some are not doing so. So I request all the MLAs to visit the schools in their respective areas and put a grade against the uniforms in the schools. If you find C-grade uniforms, then immediately inform us," CM Sarma said.
He further said that we will have to free the education system of the state from the anomalies in school uniforms, and mid-day meals.
"After the Lok Sabha election, it will be our special mission and we will form public committees and try to rectify the system and provide good quality uniforms along with hygienic mid-day meals to the students," the Assam Chief Minister said.
"This time, we will file FIRs against the irregularities and those involved in it. We will start taking action after Lok Sabha elections," he added.
The issue was raised by AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam when BJP legislator Dharmeswar Konwar asked a question regarding irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme.

Topics : Assam assembly polls Himanta Biswa Sarma Mid-day meals Mid-Day Meal Scheme BJP

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

