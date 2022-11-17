Mumbai logs 30 new Covid-19 infections, no death; active case tally at 208

on Wednesday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,54,732, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said the remained unchanged at 19,742. On Tuesday, the city reported 27 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality. Significantly, Mumbai's case doubling rate has jumped over the 25,000-day mark (25,496), indicating a dramatic slowdown in spread of the respiratory illness. The count of recoveries reached 11,34,782 after 46 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 208 active cases, said the bulletin. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between November 9 and 15 was 0.003 per cent, it said. As many as 4,506 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,85,16,389, said the BMC. Mumbai's recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, it added.

