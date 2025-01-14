Business Standard

One year on, Atal Setu registers average daily traffic of 22,689 vehicles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the nearly 22-km-long bridge, which connects Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai, on January 12

Atal Setu

The bridge that crosses over the Thane creek facilitated the movement of 83,06,009 vehicles over the past year. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
India's longest sea bridge Atal Setu (formerly Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or MTHL), inaugurated a year ago, recorded an average traffic of fewer than 23,000 vehicles per day, lower than the initiation projections of handling more than 56,000 vehicles daily.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the nearly 22-km-long bridge, which connects Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai, on January 12, 2024, marking the completion of a major infrastructure project in the state.  In a release on Monday, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said Atal Setu was "emerging as a symbol of modern infrastructure, safety, and efficiency".  The bridge that crosses over the Thane creek facilitated the movement of 83,06,009 vehicles over the past year, significantly contributing to smoother and faster transit between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, said the state-run agency. As per a MMRDA report, on an average 57,525 vehicles were projected to use the bridge daily by 2021 (the structure was inaugurated after much delays) and 88,550 by 2031.  With an average daily traffic of 22,689 vehicles since its inauguration, the bridge witnessed its highest single-day count of 61,807 on January 14, 2024, just after it was thrown open for people's use, the release highlighted.  As many as 77,28,149 cars, 99,660 mini buses and LCVs, 1,17,604 buses and two-axle trucks, 1,99,636 three-axle vehicles,1,60,061 four to six-axle ones and 899 over dimensions vehicles used Atal Setu in the last one year, MMRDA pointed out.  Atal Setu's robust traffic management and emergency response systems, comprising the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), Fire-Rescue Vehicles (FRVs), maintenance teams, and patrolling units, have ensured seamless operations and swift incident handling, it said. "Three specialized teams work 24/7 to monitor traffic, provide medical aid (in case of injuries), and clear disruptions, minimizing hazards and maintaining high safety standards," the release stated.  "In just one year, it has transformed the commuting experience for over eight million vehicles, contributing significantly to the economic and social development of the region," the release quoted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as saying.  The 6-lane bridge, having about 16.5km length over sea and about 5.5 km on land, is also meant to provide faster connectivity between the Mumbai International Airport and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (expected to be operational later this year). Built at a cost of about Rs 17,840 crore, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu is the longest bridge in India and also the longest such structure on sea in the country. It has reduced the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India, besides improving connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

 

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

