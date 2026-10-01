Must bring youth into public services: PM at UPSC centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the country must bring youth into public services who are not attracted by public office.

He said it is essential that the recruitment examination does not just test what a candidate knows but also sees why that youth wants to come into civil services.

"We must bring such youth into public services who are attracted not by public office, but by public service. Therefore, it is essential that the recruitment examination does not just test what the candidate knows, but also sees why that youth wants to come into civil services," the prime minister said, addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) here.

PM Modi said we have to test complex problem-solving and the farsightedness of candidates in our exams.

He said today the question is not about service delivery, it is whether public services are able to catch up with current instant delivery speed.

The prime minister said the country has seen a time when the government was considered "Mai baap", but now we are moving ahead with the objective of "Nagrik Devo Bhava".

"Our mantra is citizen is God. Meaning, the citizen of the country is no less than a deity to us. For us, the service of the citizen is paramount," he said.

Before starting his address, Modi praised Indian Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery for foiling his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight to Israel and said that his courageous act fills every Indian's heart with pride.

He said Captain Machchhar showed great patience, acumen and bravery.

"And like Israeli Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) today said that this Indian thwarted a 9/11 (like attack). For every Indian, Smit's bravery fills our heart with pride," PM Modi said.

He said the whole world is feeling proud of the Indian Captain and requested all citizens to pray for Smit's long life and excellent health.

"We also praise him for enhancing India's pride (through his courageous act)," the prime minister said amid a huge round of applause from the audience.

The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals and made a sharp descent before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Speaking on the Commission's centenary celebrations, PM Modi said that "we must always remember two touchstones: One - nation first. Second - citizen first".

He said that the 21st-century India is moving forward with a new work culture and its fundamental principle is "pro-people, pro-active, good governance".

PM Modi said youth being recruited today will play an important role in building a developed India.

He said today's celebration of UPSC's 100 years is also a celebration of a legacy.

The prime minister said this celebration is of that aspiration which millions of youth live every year. "This celebration is of that faith...which every Indian has in this institution," the prime minister said.

"In its 100-year history, three of the four women UPSC Chairpersons were appointed after 2014, showing expansion of opportunities," PM Modi said.

He also released a commemorative coin, a stamp and a book titled '100 Landmark Judgements: Shaping the Policies of UPSC and Public Service Commissions in India'.

Thursday's programme marks the culmination of year-long celebrations that began on October 1, 2025, to commemorate 100 years since the establishment of the UPSC in 1926.