Nagaland govt discusses state's investment potential with UK delegates

Discussions were held on partnerships in key sectors such as agritech and creative economy

A roundtable discussion was held between the Nagaland government and a delegation from the UK on the state's growing opportunities and investment potential.

The programme was held Saturday upon the arrival of the UK delegation for the Hornbill festival, a statement said.

Discussions were held on partnerships in key sectors such as agritech and creative economy, it said.

In his opening remarks, Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland Chairman Abu Metha emphasised the global significance of the Hornbill Festival as a venue for networking and collaboration.

He noted Nagaland's transformation into a "land of opportunities" while retaining its rich identity as a land of festivals.

 

Stressing the potential for agritech and the creative economy to drive economic growth, Metha underscored the importance of strategic collaborations with the United Kingdom to usher in a new era of sustainable development for the state.

British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron and Director of International Relations and Trade for the Wales government Andrew Gwatkin hailed Nagaland's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and foster international cooperation, the statement said.

Advisor for Industries and Commerce Hekani Jakhalu stressed the need to nurture a robust startup ecosystem in Nagaland with the support of international partners.

She spoke about the state's commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses and entrepreneurs, particularly in sectors with high growth potential.

Director of British Council India Alison Barrett and British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming also addressed the roundtable, emphasising the importance of cultural and educational exchanges in fostering long-term partnerships.

Both leaders reaffirmed the UK's dedication to working closely with Nagaland to create impactful programs that benefit communities and enhance the state's global visibility, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nagaland Northeast India Investment proposals UK govt

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

