UK's Chevening Scholarship to reserve 5 seats for Nagaland candidates

MoU was signed by Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland Chairman Abu Metha and British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Andrew Fleming at the chief minister's official residence

Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio

The pact was inked in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and British High Commissioner Linda Cameron. | Image: X@CmoNagaland

Press Trust of India Kohima
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

The Nagaland government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the British High Commission to reserve five annual slots in the prestigious Chevening Scholarship for aspirants from the state.

The MoU was signed by Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland Chairman Abu Metha and British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Andrew Fleming at the chief minister's official residence on Saturday, a statement said.

The pact was inked in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and British High Commissioner Linda Cameron.

The Chevening Scholarship provided by the UK government is aimed at nurturing exceptional individuals with leadership potential, the statement said.

 

This collaboration will provide full funding for a one-year master's degree at any UK university, equipping scholars with advanced knowledge and skills in their chosen fields, it said.

Under the terms of the MoU, the Nagaland government would part-fund the reserved slots, enabling aspirants from the state to join Chevening's global network of change-makers, it added.

This partnership is a transformative step for Nagaland, which is poised for significant economic and social growth. With the state requiring advanced human capital to drive its development, these scholarships will play a pivotal role in cultivating future leaders, fostering global academic engagement, and showcasing Nagaland's potential on the international stage, the statement said.

Topics : Nagaland Northeast India Neiphiu Rio scholarships

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

