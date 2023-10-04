close
Nagpur govt hospital reports death of 14 patients in 24 hours, other logs 9

GMCH Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye said the hospital has a capacity of 1,900 beds and the death of average 10 to 12 patients is reported there daily

hospital, medical, medical tourism

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 2:11 PM IST
A government-run hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur has reported the death of 14 patients in 24 hours, while another state-run medical facility in the city has recorded nine fatalities during the same period, officials said on Wednesday.
These figures were shared by the authorities of these hospitals close on the heels of the death of 31 patients in 48 hours at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded between September 30 and October 2, and 18 deaths reported at a government-run hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a 24-hour period. The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Nagpur reported 14 deaths in 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday, an official of the hospital said.
GMCH Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye said the hospital has a capacity of 1,900 beds and the death of average 10 to 12 patients is reported there daily.
"The patients who die at the hospital are mostly those who are last-minute referrals and requiring Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admission. Such patients are brought to the GMCH in a critical condition," he said.
Patients are admitted to the hospital from across central India, he added.
Similarly, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) in the city reported nine deaths in 24 hours, its senior official said.

"The deceased patients included mostly who were brought there in a critical condition. These included patients who required ventilator support," the official told PTI, adding that patients from across the Vidarbha region are admitted to the hospital. The IGGMCH has a capacity of 800 beds and it reports the death of average six patients daily, the official said.
"The hospital has sufficient stock of medicines and other facilities," the official said.

Topics : Nagpur Government hospitals Maharashtra

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

