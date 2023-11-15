Sensex (0.92%)
65531.71 + 597.84
Nifty (0.99%)
19635.75 + 192.20
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6398.05 + 97.45
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
41341.75 + 332.05
Nifty Bank (0.72%)
44207.15 + 315.90
Heatmap

Narayana Murthy bats for creating 2,500 'Train the Teacher' colleges

The "Train the Teacher" programme should be year-long, he said at a press conference here, where the Infosys Science Foundation announced the Infosys Prize 2023 in six categories

Narayana Murthy, Infosys

Narayana Murthy, co-founder, Infosys

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Software icon N R Narayana Murthy on Wednesday advocated accelerating the National Education Policy's outcome by inviting 10,000 retired, highly accomplished teachers from the developed world and from India in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) areas to create 2,500 "Train the Teacher" colleges in the country's 28 states and eight union territories.
This course alone is not sufficient, Murthy said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We must show much respect and pay better salaries to our teachers and researchers. We must also provide better facilities to our researchers. We must honour them. They are role models for our youngsters. That is why we instituted the Infosys Prize in 2009. It is our small contribution to further the cause of research in India," he added.
The "Train the Teacher" programme should be year-long, he said at a press conference here, where the Infosys Science Foundation announced the Infosys Prize 2023 in six categories.
"Experts tell me that each set of four trainers can train 100 primary school teachers and 100 secondary school teachers a year. We will be able to train 250,000 primary school teachers and 250,000 secondary school teachers every year by this method," the founder of Infosys said.
These trained Indian teachers can themselves become trainers over a period of five years.
"We should pay about USD 100,000 a year for each of these retired teachers. This twenty-year programme will cost us USD one billion a year and USD 20 billion for twenty years. Our nation, targeting a GDP of USD five trillion soon, will not find it a big financial burden," Murthy said.
If you think this is expensive, you may recall the words of Derek Bok, a former President of Harvard University, who said, "If you think education is expensive, try ignorance," he noted.

Also Read

Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty's fortunes take a hit in new rich list analysis

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest in Leh

It's special as son-in-law of India: Rishi Sunak on visit to Delhi for G20

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest in Leh

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

'Odd-even' scheme if pollution reaches 'severe' plus levels: Delhi govt

Kerala govt announces Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of Kalamassery blast victims

PM Modi unveils fighter jet used in 1971 war at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi

CM directs Health Minister Bharadwaj to visit govt hospital in east Delhi

Posters calling Kumaraswamy 'electricity thief' appear near his house

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narayana Murthy education higher education

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11WhatsAppIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND-NZ semis: How New Zealand could stop India's World Cup 2023 juggernaut

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon