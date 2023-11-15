Sensex (0.94%)
CM directs Health Minister Bharadwaj to visit govt hospital in east Delhi

The chief minister shared this in a post on X, in response to a post made late Tuesday night by a user, alleging insanitary conditions in the toilets of GTB Hospital.

Arvind Kejriwal, Chacha, Madhya pradesh election

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to visit a city government-run hospital in east Delhi and take corrective steps to improve amenities at the facility.
The chief minister shared this in a post on X, in response to a post made late Tuesday night by a user, alleging insanitary conditions in the toilets of GTB Hospital.
"Delhi's sick hospital -- toilets are overflowing, full of filth, this is how the hospitals of Delhi are, the picture is of the largest GTB hospital across Yamuna, where patients, attendants and staff have to pass by a toilet with a cloth over their mouths. The cleanliness system in the hospital is zero," the user alleged in the post along with a photograph.
Kejriwal on Wednesday responded to the post on X.
"I have directed the health minister to visit the hospital today along with senior officials and take corrective steps," he wrote.

Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Saurabh Bharadwaj Government hospitals Delhi

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

