Friday, April 18, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IT major Infosys approves Rs 51 crore ESOP grants for CEO Salil Parekh

IT major Infosys approves Rs 51 crore ESOP grants for CEO Salil Parekh

These stock incentives are under various heads including ESG and equity, and add up to over Rs 51 crore

Salil Parekh, Salil, Infosys CEO

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's second largest IT company Infosys' board has approved the grant of stock incentives or Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs) worth over Rs 51 crore to CEO and MD Salil Parekh.

These stock incentives are under various heads including ESG and equity, and add up to over Rs 51 crore.

In a recent filing, the company said the board, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the said annual grants to Parekh, as per his employment agreement approved by shareholders.

Among them is "grant of annual performance-based stock incentives (Annual Performance Equity Grant) in the form of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) covering company's equity shares having a market value of Rs 34.75 crore as on the date of the grant under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan (2015 plan)".

 

This, Infosys said, would vest 12 months from the date of grant subject to achievement of performance targets as determined by the board.

Also Read

Infosys

Infosys Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines 11.7% to ₹7,033 crore

Infosys

IT major Infosys to hire 20,000 fresh engineering graduates in FY26

Infosys

Infosys Q4 net profit drops 12% to ₹7,033 crore; revenue rises 7.9%

Infosys

Q4 results today: Infosys, HDFC Life among 12 to post results on Apr 17

Infosys

Infosys slips 2% ahead of Q4 results; analysts expect muted guidance

The nod also includes grant of annual performance-based stock incentives (Annual performance equity ESG grant) in the form of RSUs covering company's equity shares having a market value of Rs 2 crore as on the date of the grant under the 2015 Plan, which shall vest 12 months from the date of the grant, subject to the company's achievement of certain environment, social and governance milestones as determined by the board.

It also greenlit grant of annual performance-based stock incentives (Annual performance Equity TSR grant) in the form of RSUs covering company's equity shares having a market value of Rs 5 crore as on the date of the grant under the 2015 Plan. This will vest on or after March 31, 2027 subject to certain criteria.

Infosys also informed that the nod includes: "The grant of annual performance-based stock incentives (2019 Annual Performance Equity Grant) in the form of Restricted Stock Units (RSU's) covering Company's equity shares having a market value of Rs 10 crore as on the date of the grant under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program-2019 (2019 Plan), which shall vest 12 months from the date of the grant subject to the company's achievement of certain performance criteria as laid out in the 2019 Plan."  The ESOPs will be granted with effect from May 2, 2025 and the number of RSUs will be calculated based on the market price at the close of trading on May 2, 2025, the company informed in a BSE filing on Thursday, as it released the Q4 and full year FY25 scorecard.

More From This Section

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea suffers outage in Delhi, Mumbai; services restored now

Gensol Engineering

From 96% to almost nothing: How Gensol's promoter holding vanished

BluSmart

Not just Ashneer Grover: BluSmart had Dhoni, Deepika Padukone as investors

weightloss

Eli Lilly's first weight-loss pill shows success in initial Phase 3 trials

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi inks €50 million multi-year deal with Europe-based auto company

Topics : Infosys Infosys Ltd IT firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayUS China Trade DealHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon