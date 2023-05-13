close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Narendra Singh Tomar chairs eighth meeting of SCO agriculture ministers

India is a leading producer of many commodities like cereals, fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs, and fish

ANI General News
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 8th meeting of Agriculture Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries was held on Saturday via video conferencing under the chairmanship of Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, China and Pakistan participated in it, along with India.

Tomar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis is on the overall development of agriculture in the country through technology.

Tomar said in order to maintain the normal functioning of the food supply chain in the present conditions, there is a need for close contact and cooperation between various countries for food and nutrition security.

He added that India is the largest employer globally in the agriculture sector, where more than half of our population is engaged in agriculture and allied sectors, while India also represents an important economic activity for many countries.

Tomar said India's public distribution system and price support system for farmers are unique in the world, adding it is the good result of the foresight of our policy-makers, efficiency of agricultural scientists and tireless hard work of farmers that today India is self-sufficient in food grains.

Also Read

SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting to kick off in Goa today; all you must know

There'll be a time when people will have cash but no products to buy: Tomar

SCO digital ministers adopt India's proposal to adopt digital public infra

Rajnath Singh to chair SCO defence ministers' meeting in Delhi on Friday

India calls for close cooperation between SCO to maintain food supply chain

Karnataka spells 'beginning of the end' for BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

Sebi with BSE, NSE establishes an Investor Service Center in New Delhi

Terror to tourism: G20 meeting set to herald all-round development in J&K

Karnataka results won't have impact in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha chairs high-level meeting on booting investment into UT

India is a leading producer of many commodities like cereals, fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs, and fish.

Tomar also apprised SCO member-countries participating in the meeting about India's direct transfer benefits initiatives, credit facilities, promoting natural and organic farming, and promoting farmer-producer organisations (FPOs).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Singh Tomar agricutlure sector Agriculture ministry Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

First Published: May 13 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka spells 'beginning of the end' for BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

BJP faces Karnataka assembly election loss ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
3 min read

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha chairs high-level meeting on booting investment into UT

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
2 min read

Kejriwal congratulates Cong, says BJP must realise its tactics don't work

Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

DLF to launch projects worth Rs 20k cr, targets sale bookings of Rs 12k cr

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE updates: BJP retains mayoral seat in Ayodhya in ULB elections

BJP
1 min read

Healthcare services to lead job boom: Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran
2 min read

PM Modi visits GIFT City in Gujarat, reviews progress of ongoing projects

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

5 BJP MLAs among 10 Manipur tribal legislators demanding separate state

Manipur violence
3 min read

Top headlines: CCI inquiry on Google, Karnataka elections results and more

polls, elections, voting
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon