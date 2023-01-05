Data privacy rising exponentially as a job creator, says Tsaaro report

-
-
According to the report, both legal or compliance and technical privacy roles at enterprises were understaffed, and the issue has worsened since last year. A total of 137 countries across the world have enacted data protection-related legislation, leading to a growth in available job positions across sectors.
The report is based on a survey of 500 respondents working in technical roles related to data privacy. While businesses and professionals have already embraced privacy, there is still a knowledge gap in this area, the study said.
“With people progressively migrating online, data privacy is frequently a major concern when adopting new technologies, and so is the demand for professionals to resolve such constraints,” said Akarsh Singh, co-founder and CEO of Tsaaro.
119,000 Number of available listings on LinkedIn for data privacy employment
85,000 Open data privacy positions on employment website Glassdoor
30% growth in new data privacy jobs last year
41% respondents said lack of competent resources was the biggest challenge in forming a privacy programme
90% of survey audience think job opportunities in the field of privacy will grow exponentially
137 of 194 countries have data protection legislation in place
Average job profile satisfaction rated by employees stood at 7.44 on the range of 10.
24% of the respondents rated their job satisfaction at 10, the highest; 12% rated satisfaction at lowest, which was 4
Salaries for data protection jobs:
33% of the survey takers had a salary of up to Rs 6 Lakh Per Annum,
26% earn between Rs 6-12 lakh a year,
26% of the respondents have annual salaries ranging Rs 12-18 Lakh,
15% of them had an annual package of Rs 18+LPA
Privacy professionals saw an increase of 22% in compensation
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 18:38 IST
