NCCF imports 5 tonne tomatoes from Nepal for sale in UP at subsidised rates

The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) has contracted for import of 10 tonne of tomatoes from Nepal.

Tomato prices soar to 60-70 per kg due to crop damage in producing states

Tomato prices have come under pressure due to heavy rainfall in key procuring centres.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Cooperative NCCF on Wednesday said about 5 tonne tomatoes imported from neighbouring country Nepal are in transit and will be retailed at a subsidised rate of Rs 50/kilogram in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) has contracted for import of 10 tonne of tomatoes from Nepal.
NCCF is undertaking imports as well as domestic procurement of tomatoes on behalf of the central government and retailing them at a subsidised rate to give relief to consumers from high prices of the kitchen staple.
The retail intervention is being undertaken on direction from the Union consumer affairs ministry.
Speaking to PTI, NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra said, "We have contracted 10 tonne of tomato imports from Nepal. Out of this, 3-4 tonne was distributed yesterday in Uttar Pradesh. About 5 tonne...is in transit and will be retailed tomorrow in UP at subsidised rates."

The imported tomatoes cannot be sold in other parts of India because of the short shelf life, she said.
In Uttar Pradesh, both imported and locally-procured tomatoes are being sold through static outlets as well as mobile vans at select locations.

In Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, tomatoes procured from key producing states in the country are being sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 50 per kg, she added.
Asked about further import of tomatoes from Nepal, Joseph Chandra said, "The imports will be undertaken from Nepal in a calibrated manner as domestic arrivals have started hitting to mandis in some states."

Arrival of the new tomato crop in Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh has started in wholesale mandis and prices are also cooling down, she said.
As per the government data, all-India average wholesale price of tomatoes came down to Rs 88.22 per kg on August 15, when compared with Rs 97.56 per kg a month ago.
Similarly, all-India average retail price of tomatoes came down to Rs 107.87 per kg now from Rs 118.7 per kg a month ago, the data showed.
Tomato prices have come under pressure due to heavy rainfall in key procuring centres.
First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

