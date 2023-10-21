close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

NCP's Supriya Sule raises concern over Mumbai's decreasing air quality

Supriya Sule claimed that this government (Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena) is not discussing pollution nor taking any decision

Supriya Sule

Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NCP MP Supriya Sule raised concern over the declining air quality of Mumbai and the increasing pollution in the city.
Launching an attack on the Eknath Shinde Government in Maharashtra, Sule said, "The present government is not paying attention to the growing pollution in the state. Mumbai's pollution should be discussed and policymakers should pay attention to it."
Supriya Sule claimed that this government (Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena) is not discussing pollution nor taking any decision.
Sule said that it is an "insensitive and fake government". They can only break houses, break parties," she added.
Former Union Minister Arvind Sawant also took a dig at the Shinde Government over the increasing pollution.
"Uddhav Thackeray ji protected the 'Lungs of the #Mumbai' Aarey Forest. You are attacking the Lungs of the Mumbai! Not only BMC, but govt is also equally responsible for Mumbai pollution!", he said in a post on X.
Shiv Sena leader, Uddhav Thackeray, earlier slammed the Eknath Shinde Government for the increasing pollution in the state of Maharashtra. He blamed Shinde for directing BMC to install air purifiers in Mumbai, by cutting down trees.
Earlier, Shiv Sena leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray wrote to the Centre over the issue of poor air quality in Mumbai and increased pollution in the state of Maharashtra.
The air quality in Mumbai on Tuesday morning was recorded in the 'moderate' category with an air quality index of 115. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, Safar-India, the air quality at Kalanagar in Bandra Kurla area touched 178.

Also Read

When Shinde was MVA minister he did not remember morality: Supriya Sule

Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP working presidents

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi to attend NCP National Executive meeting

'BJP called NCP a corrupt party, now welcoming its leaders': Supriya Sule

US President Biden speaks to freed American-Israeli hostages from Gaza

Nothing impossible for India today: PM Modi on Gaganyaan test success

Harassment case: Brij Bhushan claims contradiction in witnesses' account

Jaishankar discusses ways to deepen strategic partnership with Singapore

NGT forms high-level committee for demarcation of Yamuna floodplain

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : NCP Supriya Sule Mumbai

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDavid WarnerHindustan Zinc Q2 resultHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon