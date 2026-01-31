Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / NCP to meet at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan today amid buzz over party merger

NCP to meet at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan today amid buzz over party merger

This comes amid speculations around Sunetra Pawar as the Deputy CM face and a merger of the two NCP factions

Nationalist Congress Party, NCP, Maharashtra

Member of Vidya Prathisthan and close associate of the Pawar family, Kiran Gujar, earlier in the day said that NCP chief Ajit Pawar's last wish was to unite the two party factions | Illustration: Binay Sinha

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

All of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) representatives in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will gather at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday at 2

In the notice of meeting signed by the President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Nationalist Congress Party, Sunil Tatkare, on Friday, all members of the Legislative Assembly/Legislative Council are called upon for the meeting.

This comes amid speculations around Sunetra Pawar as the Deputy CM face and a merger of the two NCP factions.

Member of Vidya Prathisthan and close associate of the Pawar family, Kiran Gujar, earlier in the day said that NCP chief Ajit Pawar's last wish was to unite the two party factions.

 

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged a conspiracy behind the plane crash, questioning the timing of the incident.

Wadettiwar said, "What Rajesh Tope talked about, the two factions of the NCP coming together, is true. They had a meeting, and talks of unification were underway. Now, if Ajit Dada's plane crashes at the same time, then this is a serious matter. Only a high-level investigation can clarify this."

NCP and NCP (SCP) contested the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections in an alliance, and there were talks of an alliance for the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls. Amidst this, there were speculations that the two factions would come together under one symbol before Ajit Pawar passed away.

NCP Maharashtra President Sunil Tatkare declined to comment on discussions regarding the vacant Deputy CM post.

"We still feel that Dada (Ajit Pawar) is with us. It is very painful for us to come to this (party) office today in his absence. Beyond that, I have nothing else to say," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

