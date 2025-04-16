Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NCW forms panel to probe 'molestation' of women during Murshidabad violence

NCW forms panel to probe 'molestation' of women during Murshidabad violence

It said NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and will visit the affected areas to assess the situation and meet victims

Murshidabad Security, Murshidabad, Murshidabad violence

Murshidabad: Security personnel stand guard in a violence-affected area, in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate alleged molestation and displacement of women during the recent communal violence in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, an official statement said on Wednesday.

It said NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and will visit the affected areas to assess the situation and meet victims.

Violence erupted on April 11 and 12 in pockets of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur, during protests against the amended Waqf Act. At least three people were killed and several injured in the violence.

In the Mandirpara area of Dhulian, numerous women were allegedly molested during the violence.

 

The violence forced hundreds of women to flee their homes, with many crossing the Bhagirathi river to seek shelter in neighbouring Malda district, the commission said. 

Also Read

NCW, NCW logo

NCW seeks action over online rape, death threats to Apoorva Mukhija

Ranveer Allahabadia

'India's Got Latent' row: Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva apologise to NCW

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina on India's Got Latent

NCW defers hearing as 'India's Got Latent' Youtubers cite safety concerns

arrest

14 arrested, 5 cases registered in connection with Kerala sexual abuse case

rape, assault

9 held in connection with minor's rape in Kerala, NCW demands action

"The commission is deeply disturbed by the reports emerging from Murshidabad. Women have not only suffered violence but have also been forced to leave behind their homes and dignity," the statement quoted Rahatkar as saying.

The committee will ensure a thorough probe and recommend steps to prevent such atrocities in the future, she said.

The commission said the inquiry committee has the authority to regulate its own procedures, hold meetings at appropriate locations and engage with stakeholders, including survivors, families and officials.

Rahatkar, who will be accompanied by NCW member Archana Majumdar and Deputy Secretary Shivani Dey, is expected to reach Kolkata on the evening of April 17, the statement said. 

The committee will then travel to Malda on April 18 to interact with the displaced women and their families, and hold discussions with senior district officials, including the district magistrate and the superintendent of police.

On April 19, the statement said, the NCW team will visit the worst-hit areas in Murshidabad, such as Shamsherganj and Jaffarabad, to meet victims and local residents.

Meetings with the Murshidabad district administration are also scheduled to understand the law enforcement response and relief efforts, it said.

More From This Section

Waqf Protest, Protest

Waqf Amendment Act hearing LIVE updates: Supreme Court begins hearing pleas challenging Waqf law

District court, Dwarka

Dwarka court evacuated after bomb threat, search operation underway

Congress, Congress flag

LIVE news: Congress workers protest against Centre over National Herald case

arrest

21 cops injured in violence during Nashik dargah demolition drive; 15 held

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress chief detained during protest against ED action on Gandhis

Topics : NCW West Bengal Women molestaton

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEJEE Mains Session 2 ResultDC vs RR Pitch ReportGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon