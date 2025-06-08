Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NDA govt redefined women-led development in last 11 years: PM Modi

NDA govt redefined women-led development in last 11 years: PM Modi

In all sectors, including science, education, sports, start ups and the armed forces, women are excelling and inspiring several people, Modi said on X

Modi, Narendra Modi

In the run up to the anniversary, Modi has been highlighting his government's work for different sections of society, including the poor, farmers and youths (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day before his government marks its first anniversary in third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has redefined women-led development in its 11 years in power.

In all sectors, including science, education, sports, start ups and the armed forces, women are excelling and inspiring several people, Modi said on X.

He cited a number of welfare programmes which, he noted, have benefitted women immensely.

Various initiatives, from ensuring dignity through Swachh Bharat to financial inclusion via Jan Dhan accounts, the focus has been on empowering the women, he said.

If 'Ujjwala Yojana' brought smoke-free kitchens running on gas cylinders to the poor households, 'MUDRA' loans enabled lakhs of women entrepreneurs to pursue dreams on their own terms. Houses under the women's name in PM Awas Yojana too have made a remarkable impact, he added.

 

Also Read

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Women-led development under PM Modi transforming India: Uttarakhand CM

Piyush Goyal, David Lammy

Had a fruitful meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy: Piyush Goyal

Mark Carney, Canada PM

India central to supply chains; must be part of G7 discussions: Canadian PM

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi lays down 5 priorities for building disaster-resilient infra

Mahendra Dev, Chairperson of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

Mahendra Dev takes charge as new Chairman of PM's economic advisory council

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (save daughter, educate daughter) programme ignited a national movement to protect the girl child, he said.

The prime minister shared a thread of a government-run citizenship engagement platform, which listed benefits brought to women by several government schemes.

It said the maternal mortality ratio declined to 93 per lakh live births in 2019-21 from 167 in 2011-13, and the households with tap water connections zoomed to 15.64 crore in May 2025 from 3.23 crore in August 2019.

Over 10 crore cooking gas connections were given under the Ujjwala scheme, it said, while highlighting several other welfare measures targeting women.

In the run up to the anniversary, Modi has been highlighting his government's work for different sections of society, including the poor, farmers and youths.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India reports 6 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 6,133

India reports 6 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 6,133

Fraud, Scam

Thane builder duped of Rs 2.7 crore in loan fraud; police launch probe

Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation

All-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad back from Europe

Security, Manipur Security

Prohibitory orders in Manipur districts amid protests over Tenggol's arrest

Flood, Manipur Flood

Sikkim govt rescues stranded tourists, locals, and taxi drivers in Chaten

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt women empowerment women employment BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon