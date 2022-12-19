JUST IN
Ongoing divestment, healthy order inflows positive for Larsen & Toubro
IRCTC stock is still richly valued despite fall since news of OFS
Brokerages positive on Godrej Consumer on growth recovery, lower costs
Profit-led rally in GIC may fizzle out sans turnaround in underwriting biz
Acquisition of JP's cement capacity a good long-term move by Dalmia
Bharat Forge: Diversification, lower input costs should reap benefits
There's upside potential in Cement sector as prices rise across regions
New norms likely to hit demand, keep CG Consumer stock under pressure
RBI rate hike may halt rally in BFSI sector, pressure on bank NIMs seen
IT sector may be ripe for cherry picking; analysts more positive on Infosys
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
RE firms may use rupee loans to refinance $3 bn overseas green bonds
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ongoing divestment, healthy order inflows positive for Larsen & Toubro

Analysts expect a 12-15 per cent upside from current levels

Topics
Larsen & Toubro | Larsen & Toubro (L&T) | Companies

Devangshu Datta 

Larsen and Toubro
The services segment is expected to grow in the high-teens and this will also hold a data centre business with a 90 MW data centre by 2026

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has entered into an agreement to sell its stake in L&T IDPL (Infrastructure Development Projects) and its subsidiaries to EPIC Concesiones, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) created for the transaction. The SPV is held by the Infrastructure Yield Plus II, an infra fund managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors. The total consideration is Rs 6,000 crore.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Larsen & Toubro

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 21:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.