close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nitin Gadkari pledges Rs 1,500 crore for revamping of roads in Delhi

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated an upgraded stretch between Dhaula Kuan and IGI Airport here and pledged Rs 1,500 crore for revamping of roads in Delhi.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated an upgraded stretch between Dhaula Kuan and IGI Airport here and pledged Rs 1,500 crore for revamping of roads in Delhi.

Accompanied by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Gadkari inaugurated the 8-km stretch revamped and beautified by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Speaking to reporters, the minister for road transport & highways commended the LG for his "single-minded commitment" to the development of the national capital.

Gadkari also pledged an amount of Rs 1,500 crore from the Central Road Fund for improvement of related infrastructure in Delhi, said a statement from the LG office.

The fund will be used for projects envisaged by the Delhi government and supervised by the LG, it said.

Saxena thanked Gadkari for his support for the Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport road beautification project and assured him that more suitable projects will be planned as a massive financial support is being provided.

Also Read

Indian roads will be at par with US in next two years, says Nitin Gadkari

Gautam Adani in talks to prepay share pledges to boost confidence: Report

Centre making roads worth Rs 3 trn in NE to help eradicate poverty: Gadkari

Delhi Cabinet approves plan to make city roads free of dust pollution

Letter surfaces showing Gadkari seeking investments from Tatas in Nagpur

Majority of ATMs, state govt websites in Goa not disabled-friendly: Report

Amit Shah to review security situation in Jammu-Kashmir on Thursday: Report

CEA releases draft power demand forecast guidelines to improve infra plan

PM Narendra Modi flags off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat train

Himachal govt constitutes committee to promote sustainable mobility

Dhaula Kuan to T3 tunnel of the Delhi airport is about 8 km in length.

This is one of the busiest arterial roads leading to Jaipur, Gurugram, Dwarka, Najafgarh and IGI Airport.

During the forthcoming G-20 Summit, many international dignitaries will be visiting Delhi and therefore keeping in view the immense importance of this road, beautification of this road was undertaken.

The beautification project funded by the NHAI incurred an estimated Rs 22 crore and was completed in 9 months, under close supervision of the LG, the statement said.

Topics : Nitin Gadkari | Delhi | roads

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon